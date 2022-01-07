Icelandair: New Chief Customer Officer and Chief Digital Officer appointed

Sylvia Olafsdottir has been appointed Chief Customer Officer and Rakel Ottarsdottir has been appointed Chief Digital Officer of Icelandair Group. They will both take seats on the Executive Committee and will start in the first quarter of the year.

These new appointments are part of aligning the Company’s organizational structure to execute its ambitious strategy of sustainable growth, digital transformation and central focus on customer experience.

Sylvia rejoins Icelandair Group from the technology company Origo where she has served as Managing Director of Business Development and Marketing for the past year. Sylvia first joined Icelandair in 2018 and served as Director of Operations Support and later as Director of Network Planning & Scheduling. She worked at the energy company Landsvirkjun from 2015 as the Head of its Geothermal Department. Prior to that, Sylvia worked for Amazon in Europe for five years, first in operations and planning and then in the company's Kindle department where she was in charge of business intelligence, marketing and product development. Sylvia holds an M.Sc. degree in operational research from the London School of Economics and a B.Sc. degree in industrial engineering from the University of Iceland. Sylvía is Chairman of the board of IS Funds Ltd.

Rakel has served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the pharmaceutical company Alvotech for the past year. Before that she was CIO and VP of Global Program Management Office at the international orthopedics company Össur. Prior to that, Rakel worked for 14 years at Arion Bank where she served as Managing Director of Corporate Development and Marketing from 2011 and was CIO from 2016 where she led the successful digital transformation of the bank. Rakel has an MBA from Duke University in the US and a B.Sc. degree in computer science from the University of Iceland.





Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is