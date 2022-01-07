Opdaterede investorinformationer

Hermed offentliggøres ajourførte prospekter for fondene:
- DK0060804052 – ACAECO – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL
- DK0060804136 – ACACIGDKK – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK
- DK0061149036 – ACKEHY – Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL)
- DK0061267747 – ACAEUC – Accunia Invest European CLO AAA/AA AKK DKK
Investorinformationerne er opdateret i henhold til Taksonomiforordningen.
Kontaktperson:
Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds.
Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70
contact@accunia.com
Vedhæftede filer
- Prospekt (§62) EuroCLO.OPP (KFAI) 2022.01
- Prospekt (§62) EuroCLO.IG (KFAI) (jan'22)
- Prospekt (§62) CLO.AAA (KFAI) 2022.01
- Prospekt (§62) EuroHY (KFAI) 2022.01