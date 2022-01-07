Result of AGM

7 JANUARY 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 7 January 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes and Mr Tim Levett and to elect as a director Ms Deborah Hudson.

Mr Nigel Beer and Mr Hugh Younger did not stand for re-election at the AGM and have resigned as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Following Mr Beer’s resignation, Mr Richard Green has been appointed to act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote withheld 1 To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon 12,486,340 195,208 26,141 11,214 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2021 12,525,663 155,885 26,141 11,214 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 2021 11,572,593 292,679 403,434 450,197 4 To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine 11,803,299 223,367 375,768 316,469 5 To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green 12,035,668 223,367 144,600 315,268 6 To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett 11,691,684 266,819 443,931 316,469 7 To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes 12,028,723 223,367 151,545 315,268 8 To elect as a director Ms D N Hudson 12,046,584 286,605 89,082 296,632 9 To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor of the Company 11,695,195 195,208 630,202 198,298 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 12,433,553 195,208 16,427 73,715 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer 12,344,790 195,208 148,089 30,816 12 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 12,333,204 195,208 146,804 43,687 13 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer 12,013,655 195,208 356,940 153,100 14 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares 11,939,459 195,208 423,174 161,062 15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 12,425,585 195,208 86,896 11,214 16 To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company 12,147,704 195,208 173,058 202,933 17 To amend the Articles of Association to reflect an increase in the aggregate cap on directors’ fees 10,756,745 195,208 1,071,078 695,872 18 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 12,019,482 195,208 84,161 420,052

