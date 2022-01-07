Result of AGM

| Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC Northern Venture Trust PLC

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM

7 JANUARY 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 7 January 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes and Mr Tim Levett and to elect as a director Ms Deborah Hudson.

Mr Nigel Beer and Mr Hugh Younger did not stand for re-election at the AGM and have resigned as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Following Mr Beer’s resignation, Mr Richard Green has been appointed to act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote withheld
1To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon12,486,340195,20826,14111,214
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 202112,525,663155,88526,14111,214
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 202111,572,593292,679403,434450,197
4To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine11,803,299223,367375,768316,469
5To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green12,035,668223,367144,600315,268
6To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett11,691,684266,819443,931316,469
7To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes12,028,723223,367151,545315,268
8To elect as a director Ms D N Hudson12,046,584286,60589,082296,632
9To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor of the Company11,695,195195,208630,202198,298
10To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor12,433,553195,20816,42773,715
11To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer12,344,790195,208148,08930,816
12To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200612,333,204195,208146,80443,687
13To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer12,013,655195,208356,940153,100
14To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares11,939,459195,208423,174161,062
15To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200612,425,585195,20886,89611,214
16To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company12,147,704195,208173,058202,933
17To amend the Articles of Association to reflect an increase in the aggregate cap on directors’ fees10,756,745195,2081,071,078695,872
18To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer12,019,482195,20884,161420,052

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 2223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

