Result of AGM

7 JANUARY 2022
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 7 January 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes and Mr Tim Levett and to elect as a director Ms Deborah Hudson.
Mr Nigel Beer and Mr Hugh Younger did not stand for re-election at the AGM and have resigned as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Following Mr Beer’s resignation, Mr Richard Green has been appointed to act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon
|12,486,340
|195,208
|26,141
|11,214
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2021
|12,525,663
|155,885
|26,141
|11,214
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 2021
|11,572,593
|292,679
|403,434
|450,197
|4
|To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine
|11,803,299
|223,367
|375,768
|316,469
|5
|To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green
|12,035,668
|223,367
|144,600
|315,268
|6
|To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett
|11,691,684
|266,819
|443,931
|316,469
|7
|To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes
|12,028,723
|223,367
|151,545
|315,268
|8
|To elect as a director Ms D N Hudson
|12,046,584
|286,605
|89,082
|296,632
|9
|To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor of the Company
|11,695,195
|195,208
|630,202
|198,298
|10
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|12,433,553
|195,208
|16,427
|73,715
|11
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer
|12,344,790
|195,208
|148,089
|30,816
|12
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|12,333,204
|195,208
|146,804
|43,687
|13
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer
|12,013,655
|195,208
|356,940
|153,100
|14
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares
|11,939,459
|195,208
|423,174
|161,062
|15
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|12,425,585
|195,208
|86,896
|11,214
|16
|To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company
|12,147,704
|195,208
|173,058
|202,933
|17
|To amend the Articles of Association to reflect an increase in the aggregate cap on directors’ fees
|10,756,745
|195,208
|1,071,078
|695,872
|18
|To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
|12,019,482
|195,208
|84,161
|420,052
Enquiries:
Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 2223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
