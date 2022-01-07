New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Full Body Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technology, Application, and Detection" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195597/?utm_source=GNW





Critical infrastructures include borders and high-security locations such as nuclear power plants and corporate & government buildings where full body scanners are used for the detection of any harmful substance.The full body scanner market is experiencing significant growth, owing to increasing year-on-year government budgets for national security.



Many countries across Asia and Europe are spending on the procurement of advanced security & scanning systems, including full body scanner.With continuous technological developments taking place across the globe, body scanner manufacturers are looking forward to using advanced technologies to make scanning safer.



The inclination toward using safer technology is encouraging the adoption of millimeter-wave over x-rays. Therefore, innovative body inspection technologies such as millimeter-wave and Terahertz technology are subjected to assist airports in establishing broad and strong security schemes while promoting seamless travel with a remarkable passenger experience.



The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries.Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the aviation and tourism industry was witnessing notable growth.



However, the outbreak of the virus has led to a notable decline in the adoption of full body scanner systems.Due to containment measures such as lockdowns, business shutdown, and travel restrictions, full body scanners’ production and supply chain were affected negatively.



Since full body scanner is majorly utilized for critical infrastructure and transportation applications, the demand for full body scanner was severely impacted during 2020 as all the critical infrastructures were either closed or operating with limited capacity.However, with the increasing count of vaccinations, market players are expected to witness steady growth in demand from end users in the coming years.



The full body scanner market is anticipated to grow remarkably after the situation returns to normalcy worldwide.





The full body scanner market is segmented based on component, technology, application, detection, and geography.Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software.



In 2021, the hardware segment led the full body scanner market and accounted for a larger market share.Based on technology, the market is segmented into millimeter wave scanner and x-ray.



In 2021, the x-ray segment led the full body scanner market and accounted for a larger market share.Based on application, the market is segmented into transport and critical infrastructure protection.



In 2021, the transport segment led the full body scanner market and accounted for a larger market share. Based on detection, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. In 2021, the automatic segment led the full body scanner market and accounted for a larger market share. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.



The key players operating in the global full body scanner market and profiled in the market study include Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Leidos; ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc); Rapiscan Systems, Inc.; Aventura Technologies, Inc.; Westminster Group Plc; 3F Advanced System; and Rohde & Schwarz.



The overall global full body scanner market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the full body scanner market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the full body scanner market.

