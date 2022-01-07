New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Safety Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Contaminant, Technology, and Food Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195595/?utm_source=GNW

Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of a food product and its contents to find information about various characteristics such as physiochemical properties, composition, and structure.The information is used to determine the safety of the product for consumption.



The rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses demands food safety testing for all food and beverage products to prevent health hazards, which boosts the growth of the food safety testing market.



As per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the consumption of unsafe food causes 420,000 deaths and 600 million cases of foodborne diseases worldwide each year.Foodborne diseases are preventable; hence, numerous organizations and governments lead coordinated actions to build resilient and robust food safety systems across multiple industries.



Moreover, a 2018 World Bank report estimated that the economic burden through a total loss of productivity faced due to foodborne illnesses was estimated to be US$ 95.2 billion per year. Therefore, the food safety testing market is witnessing growth due to consumer awareness regarding food safety and government efforts to prevent foodborne illnesses.



Based on contaminant, the food safety testing market is segmented into pathogens, pesticides, toxins, GMOs, and others.The pathogens segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Pathogen testing is done to eliminate or reduce the incidence of foodborne illnesses.The elimination is considered so essential that the testing process is implemented in the very step of food production to ensure food safety and sanitation.



A few most common pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses are E. coli, listeria, and salmonella. Pathogen testing can be done using traditional techniques or newer ones. The traditional techniques use conventional cell culture standards, whereas the newer techniques include laser-based or spectrometric diagnostics. Since pathogens are one of the most common reasons for foodborne illnesses, the pathogen segment holds the largest market share in the food safety testing market. Also, the market for this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growth of the food & beverages industry.



Based on technology, the food safety testing market is bifurcated into traditional and rapid.The rapid segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Major market players are introducing innovative products in the rapid testing owing to the high demand for the service. For instance, in 2009, bioMérieux, Inc. introduced TEMPO, an automated system for the enumeration of microorganisms in food. The automated system eliminates the tedious manual steps involved in most probable number (MPN) method using a miniature card. Therefore, the automated test offers simple traceability and high throughput, and it is also a cost-effective alternative to manual testing. Moreover, the company has also introduced recombinant bacteriophage technology that is used for food-borne pathogen detection, which has reduced the time to grow bacteria at a detectable level. Such rapid tests prove to be useful in terms of cost saving for food manufacturers as the waiting period for batches in inventory is significantly reduced. Thus, the multiple benefits of rapid testing is expected to fuel the market growth for this segment during the forecast period.



Based on food type, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy products; cereals and grains; processed food; fruits and vegetables; and others.The meat, poultry, and seafood products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The meat, poultry, and seafood products testing includes testing for contaminants as well as for food adulteration wherein one meat type is adulterated with other meat types.The products may be tested for ash, fat, moisture, protein/nitrogen, heavy metals, pesticides, antibiotics and drugs, salt, chloride, and nitrates and nitrites.



Meat products are most likely to get contaminated or defected considering the shelf life and nature of these products.Therefore, the testing for these products is mandatory in all countries.



The market for this segment is expected to grow due to the rising consumption of meat, poultry, and seafood products across the world.

By region, the food safety testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global Food safety testing market.



However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) has determined that one out of ten people fall sick due to foodborne illness each year.



The rising instances of foodborne diseases has led to increased inclination towards rapid testing and has led to growth in the segment. Additionally, enhanced detection and surveillance methods have added helped in the market penetration for food safety testing in the region of North America.



A few players operating in the food safety testing market are SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., TÜV NORD GROUP., Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, NEOGEN Corporation, and AsureQuality. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolio for the market. The companies have their presence in the developing regions, which provides lucrative opportunities for the food safety testing market growth. The market players are developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfil the customer’s requirements.



The size of overall food safety testing market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the food safety testing market.

