New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fly Ash Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195593/?utm_source=GNW

It is a fine gray powder that has pozzolanic properties, and it can react with lime to form cement compounds that are used in a wide range of applications such as cement and concrete mixing, mines and dams, landfills, and geopolymer concrete.



Fly ash improves the performance of the concrete upon mixing and also acts a catalyst for converting polyethylene during pyrolysis.



Based on application, the fly ash market is segmented into cement and concrete, block and brick, mining, road stabilization, fills and embankments, waste stabilization, and others.The cement and concrete segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Fly ash is used as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) to manufacture Portland cement concrete.Compared to Portland cement concrete of the same workability, the use of excellent-quality fly ash with high fineness and low carbon content reduces the water demand of concrete.



Moreover, the heat of hydration of concrete can be reduced by replacing cement with the same quantity of fly ash. The rapid popularity of using fly ash in concrete to achieve high-performance and strength is one of the crucial factors driving the market for the cement and concrete segment.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market.The market growth in this region is attributed to increasing infrastructural developments, such as the development of rail networks, fly overs, and highways; rising activities in residential and commercial construction; and high emphasis of governments and other regulatory bodies on recycling and reutilizing fly ash.



Governments in countries such as India, China, and Japan have taken various initiatives to save energy and avoid dumping fly ash into landfills and ponds, resulting in the increased use of fly ash in concrete and Portland cement. Therefore, the growth of the fly ash market in Asia-Pacific is driven by rising government infrastructural development projects and increasing utilization of fly ash-based concrete for the construction of new infrastructures in the region.



A few of the key companies operating in the global fly ash market include Boral; CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.; HOLCIM; Waste Management, Inc.; Charah Solutions, Inc.; Salt River Materials Group; Cement Australia Pty Limited; Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.; Titan America, LLC.; and Aceton Industries, LLP.



The size of overall fly ash market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the fly ash market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________