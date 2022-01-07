Warm-Weather Winter Fun: Arts & Cultural Performances and Events in The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With many travelers flocking to The Palm Beaches, Florida this time of year to enjoy the area's 47 miles of beaches, breathtaking views of the glittering Atlantic, and warmer temperatures, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share an exciting lineup of art adventures happening in the region. When you're not soaking up the sun, there are many ways to enrich your experience through world-class arts and cultural programming.

Below is a sampling of programs happening this winter in The Palm Beaches. For more information and events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Delray Beach Playhouse (Delray Beach): A favorite in both Atlantic City and Las Vegas, stand-up comedian Jeff Norris is coming to the Delray Beach Playhouse for a special performance on Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lighthouse ArtCenter (Tequesta): The Lighthouse ArtCenter is opening the new year with Warhol!Warhol!Warhol! , which celebrates pop art with rarely seen originals by Andy Warhol. The show will fill the entire Spencer gallery, and will feature a homage to the Pop Art movement with an installation of hyper-realistic ceramics, including a life-size porcelain Harley Davidson created by Ray Gross. It opens on Jan. 13. The exhibit is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Find more information here.

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): Sean Kenney's Nature POP! Art with LEGO Bricks will feature over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces and explore the beauty of nature through highly stylized, colorful displays. Taking place in Mounts Botanical Garden from Jan. 8 to May 1, you can visit this masterful exhibit Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticketing information can be found here.

Palm Beach Poetry Festival (Palm Beach): The 18th Annual Poetry Festival takes place Jan. 10-15, featuring craft talks, poetry, readings, and Special Guest Poet interviews. Featured poets include Kim Addonizio, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Chard deNiord, and Mark Doty. Ticket information and the week's schedule can be found here.

Sandoway Discovery Center (Delray Beach): Join the Sandoway Discovery Center for SharkFest to learn fun facts about the ocean's top predator. You can even feed Sandoway's finned-friends. and feed them! The festival takes place on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6 per person (ages 3 and up). More information can be found here.

