London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 January 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 6 January 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

DateVentures
Shares		Average
issue price
per share
Ventures Shares2,301,47768.95p
Healthcare Shares1,296,49686.70p
AIM Shares964,276102.01p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 January 2022.

Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:



Director / PDMR		  Shares
allotted		Issue
price
Lord FlightDirectorVentures Shares14,83667.40p
Lord FlightDirectorHealthcare Shares11,75085.11p

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

 

Shares
in issue		Voting
rights
per share

Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Ventures Shares50,408,68686043,351,469,960
Healthcare Shares20,930,1701,14623,985,974,820
AIM Shares964,2761,1461,105,060,296
Total Voting Rights  74,464,757,380