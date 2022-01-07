Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

7 January 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 6 January 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Ventures

Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 2,301,477 68.95p Healthcare Shares 1,296,496 86.70p AIM Shares 964,276 102.01p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 January 2022.

Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:





Director / PDMR Shares

allotted Issue

price Lord Flight Director Ventures Shares 14,836 67.40p Lord Flight Director Healthcare Shares 11,750 85.11p

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: