Just Sold by the Elmes Group - Fort Lauderdale's Most Iconic Property, the White House

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale's most Iconic property, La Maison Blanche, sold by The Elmes Group of Compass.

The Elmes Group has represented the Buyer on the sale of Fort Lauderdale's most iconic property - La Maison Blanche, otherwise known as The White House. La Maison Blanche, built by the Galt family in 1936 (as in Galt Ocean Mile) epitomizes Florida glamour. Encompassing an entire island point of Fort Lauderdale, it is a private isle unto itself with 1.5 acres and 817 feet of deep water frontage. The estate has mega yacht dockage with the potential to dock multiple large boats including accommodation for up to 200' on the south side of the property. The home features elegant colonial-style architecture & luxurious detailing throughout. The main residence has gracious formal entertaining options, a great room, theater, a chef's kitchen, a library & other rooms to relax in, all of which open to expansive terraces & balconies. The master suite is stunningly appointed and has its own private wing in the house. There are also multiple large suites that occupy another private wing of the house. Outdoors, nestled in tantalizing swimming pool gardens, a four-bedroom guesthouse and elegant cabana afford an array of other resort-like settings with an eight-car garage. Truly, Fort Lauderdale's Grandest Villa - La Maison Blanche.

The Buyers are south Florida powerhouse developers with strong roots in the Northeast.

The seller, Barbara Hutchings, along with her late husband, Jack, owned a $100 million-a-year manufacturing business producing auto parts for automobile air conditioners for GM. Jack lost most of his sight when he was 16 due to a congenital, degenerating optic nerve disorder that caused him to progressively lose his sight. By the age of 16, he was legally blind; by the time he reached his 30s, he was virtually sightless. However, he did not let that stop him from building his empire and leaving a lasting legacy for his family.

About the Elmes Group

Tim Elmes, who has recorded over $2 billion+ in sales over the span of his 30+ year career, has earned an international reputation as the top luxury real estate professional in Fort Lauderdale, with almost every record-breaking sale in the city thus far. The leader in this market for over 30 years, Tim is renowned for his extensive knowledge of all aspects of this highly specialized niche. He has a unique ability to connect distinguished buyers with exceptional properties matching their criteria. The Elmes Group has reached almost $400M in closed and pending sales for 2021 and has been ranked the #1 real estate team in Fort Lauderdale year after year. The Elmes Group has consistently been recognized in the Wall Street Journal's Real Trends as one of the top teams in the nation out of over one million realtors and in 2020 was ranked #61 nationally and #6 in Florida.

Elmes Group (954) 300-9898

Tim@elmesgroup.com

www.ElmesGroup.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fort Lauderdale's Most Iconic Property - The White House









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment