(BGH) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Bright Health Group Class Action Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health", or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG). (1) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Bright Health class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Bright Health class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

