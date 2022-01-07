AABDC Formally Associated with UN Department of Global Communications

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), a leading non-profit organization that promotes Asian American business leadership, today announced that it has been selected to formally associate with United Nations Department of Global Communications.



The formal association with the UN’s Department marks a global milestone for AABDC, which was founded in New York City in 1994 to promote greater recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy. AABDC was one of 19 civil society organizations from eight countries including Bangladesh, France, Greece, India, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, highlighting the diversity of the most recent inductees.

In a statement issued on December 21 by the UN Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association, the Deputy Director of the Outreach Division, Robb Skinner, welcomed the new civil society organizations, saying: “It is only working with civil society that the United Nations will be successful in its efforts to build a more sustainable future for all. As Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his oath of office a few months ago, we live in a changed world, in which the levers of change lie in many hands. The United Nations, and the States and people it serves, can only benefit from bringing others to the table.”

To qualify for this association, AABDC had to meet a number of requirements. Associated organizations are expected to join the global effort to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promote and defend human rights, and promote peace and security.

“I am so proud that AABDC has qualified to join this diverse group of civil society organizations,” said John Wang, Founder and President of AABDC. “As the premier advocate and champion of Asian American professionals and entrepreneurs, we already represent a community that has cultural roots spanning some of the most dynamic countries in the world. This new association will further widen and deepen our connections across international boundaries and enable us to unite and collaborate with like-minded communities.”

Included in the application to join the association were examples of AABDC’s alignment with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. For UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, please visit https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

The Asian American Business Roundtable

Aligning with Goal #8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), Goal #10 (Reduced Inequalities), Goal #17 (Partnerships for the Goals)

Voices of the Outstanding 50 Series Two "Women in Business & The Technology Moving Us Forward"

Aligning with Goal #5 (Gender Equality)

Asian American Women Leadership Conference

Aligning with Goal #5 (Gender Equality), Goal #10 (Reduced Inequalities), Goal #17 (Partnerships for the Goals)

Hennessy's Unfinished Businesses Grant Program, AABDC Partnered with 100 Black Men and the Hispanic Federation

Aligning with Goal #8 (Decent work and economic growth) and Goal #17 (Partnerships for the goals)

AABDC's association with the UN Department of Global Communications could not have been possible without the guidance and support of Innovative Global Advisement Founder & CEO, Alibe Hamacher. Alibe has worked tirelessly to promote the UN Department of Global Communications and connect them with organizations aligned in their mission.

The UN Department of Global Communications-associated organizations can network with other organizations to share information about their activities during the thematic briefings, capacity-building sessions and the United Nations Civil Society Conference.

Organizations that successfully meet the criteria for association with the Department are also eligible to propose and lead civil society briefings organized by the Department.

About the Asian American Business Development Center

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities, and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy.

AABDC: www.aabdc.com Outstanding 50 Awards: www.outstanding50award.com

AABR: www.aabusinessroundtable.org

About Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association

The Department of Global Communications works with diverse civil society organizations ranging from small groups to subsidiaries of large networks and academic institutions around the world. Organizations are required to meet certain minimum requirements before they are associated with the Department. In addition to their main activities, associated organizations are expected to use their communications assets to disseminate information received from the Department about the work of the United Nations and issues on its agenda to their members and audiences.

