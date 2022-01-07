New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Encapsulation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Coating Material, Technology, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195585/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the rising urban population worldwide propel the need for convenience food products.



Based on coating material, the Encapsulation market is segmented into polymers, gums and resins, lipids, carbohydrates and proteins.The carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Carbohydrates are the first polymers used for flavor encapsulation owing to their good physicochemical properties, good solubility in water, low viscosity, and excellent barrier properties with respect to volatile organic compounds.Coating material for carbohydrates consists of starch, maltodextrins, chitosan, corn syrup solids, dextran, modified starch, fructose, and cyclodextrins.



Thus, the market for this segment is expected to witness growth in the coming years.







The Encapsulation market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Many Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, are among the world’s fastest-growing populations.



The food & beverage industry is expanding in the region because of its wide range of applications.The existence of various established, sectors such as food & beverage, in China, India, Japan, and South Korea has increased the demand for encapsulation in the region.



The players operating in the region anticipate many opportunities for fragrance encapsulation with the growing consumer demand for long-lasting fragrances.The leading companies are investing significantly in the development of current encapsulation technology.



Such developments would fuel the growth of the encapsulation market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



A few of the major key players operating in the global Encapsulation market are Encapsys, LLC; Lycored; Tastetech; Givadan; Balchem, INC; FrieslandCampina; DSM; Microtek Laborotories, INC; Legris Industries Group; and BASF SE.



The size of overall global Encapsulation market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Encapsulation market.

