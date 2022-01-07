TÜV Rheinland Awards Green Product Mark to BodyGuardz at CES 2022

LITTLETON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland , a global leader in independent technical services, formally awarded its Green Product Mark to BodyGuardz for its next generation screen protector, Pure 3, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.



Pure 3 is the strongest screen protector available from BodyGuardz, which includes industry leading sustainability properties. TÜV Rheinland awarded this certification based on the unprecedented environmental care BodyGuardz takes with every aspect of the Pure 3 and Pure 3 Eyeguard, from components to production and packaging. The TÜV Rheinland Green Mark covers 5 aspects: corporate social responsibility audit, control of toxic and hazardous material, product carbon footprint calculation and verification, recycled material verification and product recycle and reuse.

“TÜV Rheinland is leading the market in developing new sustainability standards in numerous sectors. We’re happy to work with them to ensure the products we develop meet or exceed those standards,” said Kirk Feller, President and CEO of BGZ Brands, BodyGuardz’s parent company. “Customers are at the forefront of everything we do. The Green Product Mark will give them peace of mind that our products not only protect their phones but that our green initiatives are legitimate and impactful.”

TÜV Rheinland’s Green Product Mark is a voluntary, multiple-criteria-based environmental labeling certification that indicates the overall environmental sustainability of a product. The production and packaging of the Pure 3 screen protector have met the core criteria of the program.

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical says, “For 150 years, TÜV Rheinland has been developing solutions to ensure the safety and quality of the interaction between man, technology, and the environment, and we remain committed to a sustainable future. We are happy to see that the program can help the industry improve their supply chain sustainability management, step-by-step, by setting higher criterias. The carbon footprint calculation will also help to create transparency and make it easier for our client to achieve the mission of carbon neutral. We are very pleased to issue our Green Product Mark to BodyGuardz, a company determined to provide consumers with products which can be used safely and that also further environmental protections.”

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

