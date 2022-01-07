ArmorPoint Continues Growth in Channel, Partners With Cybersecurity Provider TSAChoice

PHOENIX, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmorPoint and TSAChoice are pleased to announce their newly formed strategic partnership that combines TSAChoice's industry-leading cybersecurity services with ArmorPoint's best-in-class managed cybersecurity solution.

With the cyberthreat landscape only becoming more complex with each passing day, organizations are seeking security solutions that will protect their business-critical assets from malicious actors; however, many struggle to keep up with the operational challenges that come with ongoing threat management. The TSAChoice-ArmorPoint partnership brings together deep skills in technology strategy, product ideation, and operations to support businesses' most complex security needs.

The TSAChoice-ArmorPoint partnership is a powerful combination. "TSAChoice's extensive expertise compliments ArmorPoint's mission to simplify cybersecurity management once and for all," says David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint parent company, Trapp Technology. "Together with TSAChoice, ArmorPoint provides security-conscious organizations with the people, processes, and technology needed to reduce the risks of doing business in today's high-stakes threat climate."

"We aim to be a trusted technology partner throughout the southeast and we are excited to present a cybersecurity offering that will greatly improve our customer's cybersecurity posture," says Adam Brannon, President of TSAChoice.

"We believe this partnership with TSAChoice is going to bring our world-class cybersecurity solution to businesses across the Southeast and will be a driver for growth of both of our companies into the future," says Jay Bouche, Chief Revenue Officer of ArmorPoint.

Through the ArmorPoint Partner Program, IT providers like TSAChoice are equipped with the tools and resources they need to offer managed cybersecurity services. With attractive margins for resellers and available side-by-side lead generation support, MSPs that join the ArmorPoint Partner Program can uncover new revenue opportunities and deliver greater value to new and existing clients alike.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program - people, processes, and technology - into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enables businesses to implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint plan offers a dynamic level of managed security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider. To learn more about ArmorPoint, visit armorpoint.com.

About TSAChoice

TSAChoice is a prominent managed services company based in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. Partnering with industry leaders across cybersecurity, cloud enablement, IT, communications, and structured cabling, TSAChoice offers comprehensive, tailor-made single source solutions that support all aspects of an organization's front and back-end operations. Working with a mission to fulfill the promise of technology, TSAChoice has a team of more than 60 highly skilled and specially trained professionals that are committed to transitioning and evolving our customers alongside technology. Should disaster strike, our innovative solutions and on-demand service have you covered. To learn more about TSAChoice, visit tsachoice.com.

