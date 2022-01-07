New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type, Product Type, and Material Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195580/?utm_source=GNW



The expanding demand for hybrid and electric vehicles and increasing electrification of vehicles are the primary factors driving the global electric vehicle wiring harness market.Stringent emission norms for vehicles are forcing OEMs to manufacture hybrid and electric vehicles to reduce the emission of harmful gases.



The US Department of Transportation has set the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for vehicles.The Canadian National Safety Code (NSC) standards regulate commercial vehicles, drivers, and motor carriers in Canada.



The NSC is a code of minimum performance standards for the safe operation of commercial vehicles.

The Governments in the US, Germany, France, and China have implemented laws and regulations to mandate the use of advanced technologies in vehicles.In India, safety provisions, including driver-side airbags, speed-alert systems, seatbelt reminders, and reverse parking sensors, are compulsory for every car to be eligible for being sold.



The increasing demand for safety features in EVs has augmented the uptake of the wiring harness that provides secure and reliable connections.A wiring harness made of insulated material diminishes the chances of short-circuit, abrasion, and moisture-related issues.



The increasing use of safety sensors and automated steering control systems can also provide numerous opportunities for the market’s growth.



The overall market size of the electric vehicle wiring harness market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The method also serves to obtain an overview and forecast for the electric vehicle wiring harness market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the electric vehicle wiring harness market.



Key companies in the electric vehicle wiring harness market include Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG; Cypress Industries; Fujikura Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Motherson; Nexans Auto electric GmBH; Sinbon Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.; THB Group; and Yazaki Corporation. The report also comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195580/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________