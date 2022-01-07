New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E. coli Water Testing Kit Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Analyte ; Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195579/?utm_source=GNW

coli infections, and increased prevalence of antibiotic resistance. However, cost associated with E-coli water testing is restraining the market growth.



Escherichia coli is regarded as a representative indicator of antimicrobial resistance of Gram-negative bacteria.The World Health Organization (WHO) encourages national strategies and initiatives to promote the management of diarrhea and its complications and improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in developing countries.



Water test kits are handy in rural areas where industries may not have laboratory equipment for monitoring water quality.Advanced portable kits for bacterial diagnostics; wastewater tests; multichemical tests for chlorine and lead are driving the consumer preference from traditional laboratory tests to portable water test kits.



The National Health Policy 2017 identifies antibiotic resistance as one of the main reasons for the growth of bacteria such as E. coli and many others that harm the humans and other livestock, hence calling for effective measures to counteract it. Through initiatives such as the Fleming Fund, the UK is helping low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs) collect and share high-quality surveillance data on AMR and guiding them on the use and quality of antimicrobial agents for human and animal health worldwide so as to reduce the presence of E. coli.

There has been various proposed maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) for E. coli is consistent with drinking water as per the guidelines that have been established by different countries and international organizations. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), the European Union, and the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council have hereby established a limit of zero E. coli per 100 mL. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regions and the State and Tribal governments administer the regulatory program for public water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) so as to measure contaminants in water samples

Thus, the government initiatives to build awareness is expected to boost E. coli water testing kit market growth.



COVID-19 has presented the most significant global health emergency till date.Lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to delay undergoing water testing, thus affecting the number of tests being performed and sales of instruments, consumables, and reagents.



The E. coli water testing kit market witnessed a shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chain and demand due to the lockdown announced by most of the countries. However, a resurgence in testing numbers is seen as countries gradually ease restrictions on movement.



Based on Analyte, the E. coli water testing kit market is segmented into E. coli and coliforms. The E. coli segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is further anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the E. coli water testing kit market is segmented into institutional, government research, commercial, beverage and food processing, hospitality, healthcare, and others. The institutional segment would account for a larger market share in 2021. The market for the government research segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The Department of Water Affairs in the Ministry of Water and Environmental Affairs of India, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, Food and Drug Administration, WHO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the E. coli water testing kit market.

