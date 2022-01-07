EverCommerce Announces Hire of Jenny Riggs to Lead Customer Support Transformation of Security & Alarm Solutions Group

Colorado Springs, Colo. , Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its strategic plan to drive successful customer experiences for its security and alarm solutions, EverCommerce, a leading service commerce platform for more than 500,000 companies, announced the hire of Jenny Riggs to the position of senior vice president of customer experience.

Riggs will lead initiatives to transform the division’s customer support experience, and drive customer loyalty and satisfaction for each of the five solutions in EverCommerce’s Security & Alarm Solutions Group, including Bold Group (consisting of Bold Technologies, Perennial Software, Secure Global Solutions, SIMS), and Security Information Systems (SIS).

“I’m honored to join EverCommerce’s Security & Alarm Solutions Group to help transform its customer experience program,” said Riggs. “My vision is for customers to have an outstanding experience connecting with our teams and finding new products and solutions that drive their business growth.”

Prior to joining EverCommerce, Riggs spent nearly 20 years at Thomson Reuters. During her tenure, she developed a strong culture of strategic customer relations and built global, cross-functional teams of more than 600 employees from disparate organizations to be driven as one cohesive team focused on customer satisfaction. Riggs also helped shape the strategy for the company’s customer success division, and launched a five-year transformation initiative, resulting in multi-million-dollar savings, by identifying customer issues and translating those issues into clear, actionable resolutions.

“Our relentless focus on creating the best customer experience in the industry will be bolstered by bringing Jenny on board, as she understands EverCommerce’s commitment to our customers and has strong experience in how to deliver the very best possible solutions to meet their needs,” said Alison Forsythe, president of EverCommerce’s Security & Alarm Solutions Group.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

About Bold Group

For over three decades, the Bold Group, an EverCommerce solution, has served the electronic security industry with the most comprehensive array of alarm monitoring and integrated financial management solutions tailored to achieve optimal business performance. Bold Group’s product portfolio features the renowned alarm monitoring systems Manitou, stages, and SIMS. These leading alarm monitoring systems are complemented by the industry’s top accounting and business management systems: the SedonaOffice suite and the bestselling AlarmBiller system. For more information on Bold Group, visit www.boldgroup.com.

About Security Information Systems

Security Information Systems, Inc., an EverCommerce solution, is a global leader in high-performance alarm monitoring and interface solutions for the security industry with over 5,000 installations worldwide in over 120 countries. SIS’s products interface with over 100 third-party systems while continuously monitoring and automating responses to millions of alarms. More than 30 years ago, SIS developed the first generation of PC-based automation software systems for the security industry, known as the Alarm Center, a “more” intuitive yet simple to use system. For more information, visit www.securitysoftware.com.