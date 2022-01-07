New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dehumidifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195576/?utm_source=GNW

The growing demand for dehumidifiers in the locations having temperatures below 30°C, such as garages, unoccupied properties, and caravans, boosts the adoption of the absorption dehumidifiers.



Rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, growing expenditure on comfort and luxury, and low air quality are a few of the factors driving the demand for dehumidifiers.The improving economic conditions across the world coupled with urbanization have increased the construction in various industries.



Moreover, technological advancements, coupled with changes in government and organizational regulations for energy consumption, are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, various government regulations and standards, such as AHAM 7008-2018/CSA SPE-7008-18/UL 7008-18, are focusing on energy efficiency and propelling the use of dehumidifiers in various residential and industrial sectors.



Due to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, many industries came to a standstill.Dehumidifiers are used widely in the food industry, pharmaceutical industry, electronics & semiconductors industry, defence industry, leather industry, turbine industry, and cold stores.



Also, owing to the pandemic, rising requirements for medicine and medical facilities are propelling the need for respective dehumidifiers.Demand for dehumidifiers at various small & medium enterprises is declined significantly.



However, after the situation comes to normalcy, the dehumidifier market is expected to grow considerably across the world.



The dehumidifier market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into heat pumps, ventilating dehumidifiers, and chemical absorbent dehumidifiers.



Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential.Geographically, the global dehumidifier market is broadly segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of SAM).



In 2021, Europe accounted for the significant share in the global market.



A few key players operating in the global dehumidifier market and profiled in the market study are Haier Group Corporation; Electrolux AB; LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; General Filters, Inc.; Sunpentown International Inc.; Therma-Stor; and Munters and Resideo Technologies, Inc.



The overall global dehumidifier market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the dehumidifier market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the dehumidifier market.

