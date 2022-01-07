CXEX "Constellation Plan" creates a full-ecological one-stop investment consulting service for digital assets

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CXEX Constellation Plan is a joint platform of dozens of high-quality crypto asset trading institutions to launch a one-stop service for crypto asset trend trading, grid quantification, and fund hedging for the global market.With the advantages of legality, compliance, security and stability, investors from all countries can access the crypto market without difference, use professional-level services to break the communication barriers between the traditional market and the crypto market, and open up the way for the new investment needs in the new era.

With the rise of the metaverse concept, the popularity of the new cryptographic market, and regulators finally begin to focus on decentralized finance (DeFi), everything represents that blockchain is on the path of enlightenment.

The current hot blockchain financial applications appear in the fields of lending, insurance, money transfer and auditing.However, even though the blockchain industry contains huge potential, it also brings a series of problems such as tax revenue and jurisdiction, and has caused a certain impact and impact on the traditional financial infrastructure.

Taking a comprehensive view of the legal regulatory system of global digital currency, countries and regions represented by the United States have adopted positive functional regulatory trends, which has prompted traditional securities institutions to introduce an alternative trading system (ATS), hoping to establish financial ties with the cryptocurrency market.

High threshold

Although many traditional investment institutions and banks have launched new financial products and investment services, under the high threshold of traditional institutions to "dislike the poor and love the rich", the majority of ordinary income needs have no investment channels.The higher asset management fee (1% -2%) of traditional investment services prevents ordinary investors from entering their exclusive services.

There are few compliance agencies

The hot cryptocurrency market has eagerly awaited a large number of investors outside the market, but for low-income countries and ordinary investors, no formal channel or compliant investment institutions to provide the entry threshold of cryptocurrency is the biggest problem.

CXEC Project Constellation

CXEX is a cryptocurrency exchange registered in Colorado, USA, focusing on helping customers conduct digital currency trends trading, grid quantification, and fund hedging.CXEX is committed to breaking the digital divide through professional-level products, helping ordinary bettors, restricted regional customers and traditional institutions integrate efficiently and quickly into the mainstream digital currency market.

Along with the new demand of the market, CXEX has combined with 20 high-quality trading institutions in the cryptocurrency market to jointly implement the "Constellation Plan".It aims to provide efficient, convenient and secure digital asset investment consulting services and diversified digital financial products to all the volume of investors, institutions and countries around the world.

Innovate the investment market

Constellation Plan has created an open low-threshold investment consulting service platform, integrating dozens of cryptocurrency trading institutions for resource integration and service innovation, and launched one-stop services such as trading platform, encrypted wallet, grid quantification, hedging service, accessible data flow, and investment education.

Constellation plans will gradually support mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and BNB, as well as contract investment services.Users in restricted areas can launch platform tokens for investment advisory asset replacement, while users in users other than restricted areas can directly participate in spot investment and contract trading after conducting KYC certification.

Global coverage of a one-stop service

The multiple crypto asset institutions joined together by the Constellation Project cover almost all mainstream countries, such as Russia, Japan, Germany, China, Singapore and other countries.At the same time, these exchanges support any other country or institution to join them, providing ultra-high net worth digital asset investment services for their nationals and users.

Compliance operation, strength organization capital injection endorsement

Constellation plan all the trading institutions hold MSB issued by the financial enforcement license and legal registration, operation certificate, can legally conduct cryptocurrency trading business, and within a fixed range engaged in international remittance, foreign exchange, currency trading / transfer (including digital currency / virtual currency) and a series of related business.

Among the Constellation Program members are Zhaofeng Financial Holdings (Mega Financial Holdings), Taixin Financial Holdings (Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd), Goldman Sachs (Goldman Sachs & Co), and Merrill Lynch (Merrill Lynch, Inc.), Morgan Stanley (Morgan Stanley & Co.Inc.) And other prestigious financial institutions.Implement management policies of different systems for multiple countries and regions.

The participation of multi-cross management and strength institutions not only ensures the sustainability of Constellation Plan, but also ensures the high security of all digital asset exchanges participating in Constellation Plan.

Project Constellation is considering access to more traditional investment institutions, to try to create an open, inclusive, high net worth cryptocurrency investment market, and to serve all investors in the world, ultimately achieving a paradigm shift in the investment sector.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CXEXOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/CXEX_CN

Contact US

Company Name: CXEX GLOBAL LTD

Address: 1099 18TH ST SUITE 2900 DENVER, CO 80202

Phone:313-403-2920

Website: www.cxex.com

Email: servicecxex@gmail.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Attachment