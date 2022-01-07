Alstom sa : Alstom to supply new Coradia Stream trains to DB Regio

English French

Alstom to supply new Coradia Stream trains to DB Regio

High-capacity Cordia Stream to boost passenger capacity on Germany’s busy Main-Weser Express line

New vehicles will feature 15 percent more space, greater comfort, easier access and free Wi-Fi

7 January 2022 – Alstom has won an order to supply 17 modern high-capacity Coradia Stream electric multiple units to DB Regio for the Main-Weser network in Germany1. Consisting of 13 four-car and four five-car trainsets, the new trains will run on Germany’s Main-Weser subnetwork operating between Frankfurt, Giessen, Marburg and Kassel and will support the planned timetable change on 15 December 2024. In addition to increasing capacity during peak hours, the new Coradia Stream trains will also enhance the travel experience with additional seating, more space, and free Wi-Fi.

“We are very pleased that DB Regio has chosen our modern Coradia Stream high-capacity train for their RE 30 line between Frankfurt and Kassel to the East. These comfortable trains will provide passengers on the Main-Weser Express with a premium travel experience and additional space," says Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom’s DACH region. “DB Regio’s decision is further evidence that Alstom has precisely the right product to meet our customers’ need to increase capacity.”

“We are very proud and happy that RMV has chosen DB Regio in the "Main-Weser" award procedure. With the new, modern double-decker vehicles, we are sending a strong signal - for climate protection and strengthening of the railways," says Maik Dreser, Chairman of the DB Regio Mitte Regional Directorate.

The high-capacity version of the Coradia Stream offers passengers on the highly frequented Main-Weser Express line up to 15 percent more space than the vehicles currently in use. The four-car version consists of two double-deck control cars and two single-deck middle cars, for a total of 420 seats. The five-car version has another double-deck middle car and a total of 540 seats. When operated in a double traction combination of four and five-car vehicles, capacity can be increased to up to 960 seats, more than any regional train previously used on this line.

The modular design of the Coradia Stream high capacity also empowers customers with the ability to individually configure their trains with variable seating, expandable bicycle compartments or generous multi-purpose areas. Four-seater groups with large wall-mounted tables in the first-class section, compact wall-mounted tables in the second class section in addition to free Wi-Fi and power sockets at every seat, ensures that passengers remain comfortable and fully-connected during their trip regardless what section they choose.

DB Regio’s new trains will also provide easy access to passengers. The 600-millimetre access height at all entrances will ensure swift, barrier-free access at nearly all stations, and when compared to other double-deck vehicles that rely on ramps for boarding, the middle cars offer convenient and ramp-free access for passengers with reduced mobility. In addition, the train offers 30 bicycles spaces.

Alstom will assemble the trains for Main-Weser network at its site in Salzgitter, Germany. The project office with project and contract management, product validation and commissioning, documentation, training and warranty will be executed in Germany.

1 booked in Q4 2021/22

Alstom™, Coradia™ and Coradia Stream™ are trademarks of the Alstom Group

