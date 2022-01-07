New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Omega-3 Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195683/?utm_source=GNW

Omega-3 finds major application in the infant nutrition industry, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Recent demand for convenient and highly efficient ultra-high concentrates is augmenting the demand for omega-3 products.

The COVID-19 has also resulted in the generation of opportunities for manufacturers of health-oriented products, especially dietary supplements. The respective market has been prompted with the increase in consumer perception of these products to be helpful in maintaining immunity and its efficiency in fighting with the deadly virus. This in turn surges the demand for associated markets, including omega-3 products.

In fact, researches are being published recently, linking positive effects of omega-3 supplements with the possible disruption of COVID-19 on a human body. According to the recent researches done by affiliates of University of São Paulo, Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), present an anti-inflammatory effect that could ameliorate some patients need for intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. Hence, pushing even more consumers to rely on such substitutes until a valid vaccine is made available in the market.



Key Market Trends



Infant Nutrition Emerges as the Highest Consumed Omega-3 Products



Owing to the increasing popularity of omega-3 in other applications, many researches are being carried out to assess the effect of omega-3 in baby food/infant nutrition. It has been found out that consumption of DHA-enriched formula in infancy may be linked to positive cognitive outcomes in childhood. In infants, most of the brain development occurs during pregnancy and throughout the first two years of life. During these times, infants need DHA and ARA. These nutrients are responsible largely for brain development, which is the major reason for the growing sales of omega-3 infant nutrition products. Due to the increase in the number of working individuals in a family, including women, parents find it difficult to constantly monitor the health of their children. This has shifted their focus to synthetically formulated foods, which can assist in the health of their children.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Omega-3 Products Market



The shift in consumer preference toward a healthy diet, comprising of omega-3 ingredients and the use of fish oil in Asia-Pacific, is expected to boost sales. China is the third-largest market for EPA and DHA oils in the world. Consumers in China mostly obtain their omega-3s from fish, supplements, and fortified foods. Omega-3 sourced from fish oil dominates the dietary supplements sector, while algal DHA oil leads in the fortified food and beverage industry. Cooking oil, eggs, and health drinks are some popular fortified omega-3 products in the Indian market. Over the last decade, consumer demand has increased, as more Australians are recognizing the benefits of algal oils for improving joint, cardiovascular health, and fighting depression.



Competitive Landscape



The global omega-3 product market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players in the market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nestle SA, Sanofi, Herbalife, and Unilever. The small-scale companies operating at the regional and country-level form the major market share in the omega-3 products market. Most of the companies operating at the regional levels are private companies, thus, their market prominence is less as compared to the other prominent players in the market studied.



