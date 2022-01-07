Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2021-12-31

 		305,716,491

 

 		Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 305,716,491

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2):   305,103,026
(1)        Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)        Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

