Artist Grade Acrylic Paints Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel

Artist grade acrylic paints are highly pigmented and generate vibrant colors on a variety of media such as canvas, metal, glass, and wood.The high-quality pigments in these paints are well-known, and they come in a variety of consistency options.



Artists prefer acrylic paints to oil paints because of their convenience, low maintenance, outstanding lightfastness, and flexibility. Furthermore, due to their affordability and low toxicity, artist grade acrylic paints are gaining popularity among consumers across the globe.



Based on product type, the artist grade acrylic paints market is categorized into fluid acrylics, heavy-body acrylics, and others.The heavy-body acrylics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



The fluid acrylics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Heavy-body acrylics are acrylic paints with a thick, smooth, and buttery consistency (like oil paints) that retain brushstrokes and promote color blending and mixing.



They are usually available in either jars or tubes.The heavy-body acrylics include the widest variety of unique pure pigments in an acrylic emulsion available to professional artists.



These artist grade acrylic paints offer superior permanency and lightfastness. There are no extenders, fillers, toners, pacifiers, or dyes added. The heavy-body acrylics contain no matting agents and can retain brush strokes or palette knife marks on the canvas. They are thixotropic, which means that when brushing or stirring, the paints lose viscosity and feel much thinner. The heavy-body acrylics retain great flexibility when dry, considerably lessening the possibility of cracking in other synthetic and natural polymer systems. Fluid acrylics are acrylic paints with a thin consistency and are composed to flow and spread easily without losing color intensity. Fluid acrylics usually come in bottles with drippers or screw tops that make applying the paint to the palette easy. These are suitable for pouring paints rather than applying them with brushes. These paints are usually formulated with pigments that are dispersed in an acrylic polymer emulsion. The range contains both organic and inorganic pigments, including cobalt, quinacridone, and pyrroles. They are highly versatile, excellent for staining and glazing, pouring and dropping techniques, shading, or as an alternative to watercolors. Besides, fluid acrylics also find applications in spraying, dry brush application, staining techniques, fine brushwork, and water media techniques. Fluid acrylics are utilized in airbrushing techniques when diluted with airbrush thinner. They are highly pigmented and have properties such as superior lightfastness, UV resistance, and high coverage.



Based on region, the artist grade acrylic paints market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global artist grade acrylic paints market, and Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period.



The popularity of artist-grade acrylic paints is significantly growing among consumers in Europe, owing to their properties such as versatility, durability, fast drying time, and low toxicity.Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the number of people inclined toward fine arts and painting in the region, potentially driving the regional market.



Furthermore, there is a strong presence of prominent manufacturers of artist-grade acrylic paints such as SENNELIER, Royal Talens BV, and ACRYLICOS VALLEJO in Europe, which is significantly contributing to the market growth.These players are heavily focusing on product innovation strategy, which is attracting a large group of consumers.



For instance, Sennelier—a Europe-based paint manufacturer—offers artist-grade acrylic paints in different types of packaging such as tubes, pouches, and bottles, with matte, glossy, and other different types of finishes. Such innovative products by prominent manufacturers are expected to boost the sales of artist-grade acrylic colors across the region.



The key players operating in the artist grade acrylic paints market include Acrylicos Vallejo; Colart International Holdings Ltd.; Da Vinci Paint Co.; Daler-Rowney Ltd.; Decoart, Inc.; Derivan Pty Ltd.; Lukas; Pebeo; Royal Talens BV; and Sennelier.



The overall artist grade acrylic paints market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the artist grade acrylic paints market.

