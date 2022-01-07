Talisman Casualty Insurance Is Offering State-Of-The-Art Claims Management Technology

Carson City, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisman Casualty Insurance, a protected cell captive insurance company domiciled in Nevada, is offering state-of-the-art claims management technology to its clients.

Claims management is one of the primary functions of an insurance company and the speed and efficiency with which the service is offered can make or break the financial prospects of its clients. Industry experts agree that claims management accounts for the majority of a captive’s expenses. Therefore, best practice claims management is one area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers.

Talisman Casualty claims management of captive cells relies on state-of-the-art claims technology that gives immediate feedback on the overall impact of claims. The time needed to make adjustments can be decreased due to the simple aggregation of data within a cell captive. The efficiencies that the technology can bring to the claims process can be streamlined within the cell, giving participants a high level of service. The company’s advanced claims management technology also plays a crucial role in Talisman Casualty suit processing capability which gives its clients the ability to weather the storm of litigation and bounce back from potentially damaging legal proceedings.

A spokesperson for the company talks about its tailored claims management services by saying, “Talisman Casualty Insurance has been around for a long time and we have been lauded time and time again for our professionalism and commitment to excellence. We use a number of different claims management service providers to enable efficient claim processing for each of our cell programs. Delegated claims authority is only given to firms who have extensive claims management experience, know the local markets where claims are made and operate with the highest degree of ethics and integrity. We use local adjusters who meet our high ethical and competent criteria to give participants the best claims experience. Our proprietary claims software can also be integrated into a cell captive program without the hefty cost associated with licensed software with large commercial insurers as the target users. So when you do business with us, you can be sure that you are receiving the best claims management service that you can possibly get.”

Talisman Casualty also provides a high degree of protection to its clients from erroneous or bad faith legal disputes. The Talisman Casualty lawsuit avoidance strategy is to use claims technology that substantially boosts the efficiency of the claims process because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants a high level of service. Participants in the cell captive are owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation.

When asked about the factors that make Talisman Casualty a cut above the rest, the spokesperson says, “When you venture out into the unknown and try to stake a claim in a crowded and competitive business market, you are going to need assurance that your investment is insured if your expected success doesn’t come to pass. There are many providers that can give you what you need to get that peace of mind but you will always feel like you are lacking high-quality service. Our business is built on the principle of intense client obsession. We sweat the details of your business and help you find the optimum way to get insurance for your most valuable assets. We make sure that the most critical parts of your business are analyzed and are backed up by the right type of risk mitigation instruments. Our roster of expert analysts will provide you with the resources and analytics to help you understand and manage risk more intelligently. We make sure to collect local knowledge and take your feedback to give you immense flexibility in making the right decision for your business. We will help you take risks when you are comfortable with them or help you move forward cautiously and conservatively when the situation demands it.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance can be contacted at the phone number 800-318-5317 or at the email address info@talismancasualty.com for direct inquiries.

