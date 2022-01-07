Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zhangmen Education Inc.(“Zhangmen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs or shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).



In June 2021, Zhangmen, an education company focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students in China, conducted its IPO, selling 4,166,450 ADSs at a price of $11.50 per ADS.

Then, on July 23, 2021 China revealed an extensive overhaul of its education sector, prohibiting companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public. This effectively ended China’s $120 billion private tutoring industry.

On July 26, 2021, Zhangmen issued a release stating that these new guidelines were likely “to have material impacts on our existing business operations, financial condition and corporate structure.”

Then, on November 19, 2021, Zhangmen announced that its independent auditor had resigned.

On November 19, 2021, the Company’s share price closed at $1.47 per ADS, an 80% decline from the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (a) the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) authorities were in the process of implementing sweeping new regulatory reforms on the private education industry in China including, among others, prohibitions on: (i) profit-making by private education companies, (ii) engaging in core-curriculum tutoring on weekends and vacations, and (iii) capital-raising by companies like Zhangmen; (b) the known risks, events, and uncertainties noted in the Registration Statement were reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Zhangmen’s business; and (c) based on the foregoing, the statements in the Registration Statement concerning Zhangmen’s historical financial performance, market demand, and industry trends were materially incomplete, inaccurate, and misleading.

