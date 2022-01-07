WebFour ($WEBFOUR) Introduces Web4 P2E Gamefi for Its Community

Prague, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The team behind WebFour aims to bring together folks from across the world to create a better, fully decentralized space for developers and users. $WEBFOUR is truly the people's web designed to suit the needs of the people. All developers will be welcomed with incentives to help WebFour build the future.

$WEBFOUR has a representation of standing up for the decentralized web. The platform is taking things to the next level by introducing a web4 P2E Gamefi platform and Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that add huge utility to $WEBFOUR.

The team highly values the input of their retail user base. That is why they are working on making it easy for anyone to access and buy $WEBFOUR tokens globally. The team has proposed a way to reach retail adoption by offering the option to purchase the native token via credit or debit card.

What Inspired the WebFour Concept?

WebFour is created by a group of full-stack developers seeking to create a truly decentralized future. The concept from their project came from the back and forth between celebrity investors Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey arguing whether Web 3.0 is just a centralized platform with a different label. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey argued that the new iteration of the web is owned by venture capitalists and their LPs.

This revelation inspired the WebFour team to come together and build Web 4.0, a completely decentralized entity. The project backers have committed their resources to providing initial liquidity for the platform.

The token developers aim to work together with the crypto community to build an actual Web 4.0. The goal is to use the funding collected from $WEBFOUR to bring a new revolution on the internet and make decentralization reachable to everyone. The $WEBFOUR token will start as a meme coin, but community backing will help it evolve into a movement.

The WebFour backers plan to foster more community involvement through meme contests, rewards for social activity, etc. $WEBFOUR is currently being audited to guarantee users that they are investing in a safe and reliable token.

