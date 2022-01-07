Mustang Bio Announces MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T Data Selected for Presentation at the 2022 Tandem Meetings I Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that interim Phase 1/2 data on MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (“NHL”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”), have been selected for a poster presentation at the 2022 Tandem Meetings I Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (“ASTCT”) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (“CIBMTR”), taking place February 2 – 6, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah (“2022 Tandem Meetings”). MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”).



Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “The compelling clinical activity and favorable safety profile that MB-106 continues to demonstrate in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial at Fred Hutch highlight its potential as an outpatient therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. We look forward to the updated data that will be presented by Fred Hutch at the 2022 Tandem Meetings, in particular for patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma and Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia. We also look forward to advancing our MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy program towards a multicenter trial under Mustang’s IND in the current quarter.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: High Efficacy and Low Toxicity of MB-106, a Third Generation CD20 Targeted CAR-T for Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory B-NHL and CLL

Poster Number: 225

Dates and Times: Thursday, February 3, 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm and Saturday, February 5, 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Presenter: Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutch, Seattle, WA; Physician at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance; Associate Professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine

For more information, please visit the 2022 Tandem Meetings website at https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/644055/1151300/.

Note: Scientists at Fred Hutch played a role in developing these discoveries, and Fred Hutch and certain of its scientists may benefit financially from this work in the future.

About MB-106 (CD20-targeted CAR T Cell Therapy)

CD20 is a membrane-embedded surface molecule which plays a role in the differentiation of B-cells into plasma cells. The CAR T was developed by Mustang’s research collaborator, Fred Hutch, in the laboratories of the late Oliver Press, M.D., Ph.D., and Brian Till, M.D., Associate Professor in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch, and exclusively licensed to Mustang in 2017. The lentiviral vector drug substance used to transduce patients’ cells to create the MB-106 drug product produced at Fred Hutch has been optimized as a third-generation CAR derived from a fully human antibody, and MB-106 is currently in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial at Fred Hutch in patients with B-NHLs and CLL. The same lentiviral vector drug substance produced at Fred Hutch will be used to transduce patients’ cells to create the MB-106 drug product produced at Mustang Bio’s Worcester, MA, cell processing facility for administration in the planned multicenter phase 1/2 clinical trial to be initiated shortly under Mustang Bio’s IND. It should be noted that Mustang Bio has introduced minor improvements to its cell processing to facilitate eventual commercial launch of the product. In addition, prior to commercial launch, Mustang Bio will replace the Fred Hutch lentiviral vector drug substance with vector produced at a commercial manufacturer. Additional information on the trial can be found at http://www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT03277729.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contacts:

Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien

Mustang Bio, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

ir@mustangbio.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com