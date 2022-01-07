Rosemont College Selected to Join Elite Federal Academic Alliance

ROSEMONT, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) today announced the addition of Rosemont College to the Federal Academic Alliance. This will enable more than 2.8 million federal employees nationwide, their spouses, and eligible family members to pursue affordable, online higher education degrees and certificate programs at more than 50 percent less than the standard tuition rates through Rosemont’s Momentum Program. Rosemont becomes one of just 27 post-secondary institutions to join the Alliance nationwide.



Under the agreement, an undergraduate degree is available for as low as $15,600 (54% savings) and a graduate degree is available for as low as $12,000 (50% savings) - a significant value compared to the average cost of a higher education degree.

Associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, master's degrees (including in business administration) in high-demand business, cybersecurity, leadership, and technology fields as well as graduate certificates in homeland security and emergency management; human resources management; strategic leadership; and healthcare administration are available.

OPM has entered into an academic agreement with Rosemont as part of OPM’s continued effort to address critical skills gaps in mission critical occupations, increase Federal employees’ access to high-quality, affordable educational resources, and further develop and retain the Federal workforce.

“Rosemont’s mission is to create a community of lifelong learners,” said Jayson Boyers, EdD, President of Rosemont College. “By expanding our career-focused programs, we’re excited to give federal employees access to high-quality talent development opportunities in mission-critical occupations. Whether they want to complete an unfinished degree or start a new program, we will be here to support them every step of the way as they advance their careers.”

Eligible family members for Rosemont Momentum are defined as the following: spouse, domestic partner, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, grandparents and grandchildren, and parents of the employee, and these family members’ spouses.

Rosemont College offers fully accredited online degrees by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) at the graduate and accelerated undergraduate levels. Online classes offer the flexibility to arrange coursework to support the needs of adult learners.

With small class sizes, courses are taught by industry practitioners who provide the individualized attention for which Rosemont is known. Courses reflect Rosemont’s commitment to developing the intellectual, spiritual, and emotional well-being of each student. Rosemont College seeks to develop in all members of the community open and critical minds, the ability to make reasoned moral decisions, and a sense of responsibility to serve others in our global society.

Organizations interested in learning more about Momentum can contact Meghan Haley at Meghan.haley@rosemont.edu.

About Rosemont College

Founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Rosemont College is a private, coeducational institution that is rooted in Catholicism and welcomes people of all faiths. Rosemont offers a comprehensive education through small group and experiential learning experiences while providing campus-wide academic, spiritual, and professional support. The College respects and embraces diversity and individuality and promotes students’ lifelong success. For more information, visit www.rosemont.edu.

Rosemont College offers Momentum Partners reduced tuition for its accredited online associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees as well as professional certificates. For more information, visit https://gov.rosemont.edu/.

About US Office of Personnel Management (OPM)

OPM leads and serves the federal government in enterprise human resources management by delivering policies and services to achieve a trusted, effective civilian workforce. By Empowering Excellence in Government through Great People, we provide leadership and support to U.S. agencies on issues including human resources policy and oversight, federal employee benefits, retirement services, guidance on labor-management relations, and programs to improve workforce performance. For more information, visit OPM.gov.

About the Federal Academic Alliance

OPM created The Federal Academic Alliance in 2014 to provide federal employees access to post-secondary education at reduced tuition rates, as one of the many ways the agency is assisting the federal government with addressing critical skills gaps in mission critical occupations such as human resources, information technology, acquisitions, auditor (financial), economist, and positions related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit: https://www.opm.gov/wiki/training/Federal-Governmentwide-Academic-Alliances.ashx.

MEDIA CONTACT: John Reynolds, john.reynolds@buchananpr.com