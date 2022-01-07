Waves of Pandemic Incite Soaring Demand for Population Health Technology and Analytics Solutions, Black Book 2022 User Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With strengthened provider data sharing employed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and new interoperability standards applied, 95% of all survey respondents in Q1 2022 expect an increase in related data expenses for health systems and integration problems with vendors. Less than 4% of all respondents foresee any governmental incentives for providers that actively participate in the information-blocking rule fixes in the next calendar year.

The shift to value-based care models has noticeably decelerated due to the financial weight of the pandemic according to 82% of inpatient providers, 72% of physician respondents, as well as 53% of payers. However, a steep increase in provider participation in population health management monitoring and the need for patient data collaboration among care teams has added to the growth of EHR-based PHM solutions for those capable of producing actionable data, according to 60% of health systems.

156 PHM vendor technologies were scored on 18 key performance indicators including Strategic Alignment with Client Goals, Innovation and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Interoperability, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology in the Q2 2021- Q1 2022 survey processes. End-to-end Population Health Management Solutions included Data Aggregation and Analytics, Financial Costing and Bundling, Care Management, Risk Modeling, and Patient Outreach capabilities for software, services, and consultant firms.

Top customer satisfaction and loyalty honors for population health tools and solutions as ranked by clients announced by Black Book Research for 2022 are:

END-TO-END HOSPITAL SYSTEM POPULATION HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

INNOVACCER DATA ACTIVATION PLATFORM

END-TO-END PAYER & EMPLOYER GROUP POPULATION HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

LIGHTBEAM POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT

CORE EHR SYSTEM POPULATION HEALTH PLATFORMS

ALLSCRIPTS

POPULATION HEALTH ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE TOOLS

OLIVE AI

CARE MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS, PAYERS

MEDECISION AERIAL

PATIENT ENGAGEMENT PORTALS

EPIC MYCHART

PATIENT OUTREACH SOLUTIONS

REVSPRING TALKSOFT

POPULATION HEALTH/VALUE-BASED CARE CONSULTANTS: PHYSICIAN PRACTICES

CAREALLIES

POPULATION HEALTH/VALUE-BASED CARE CONSULTANTS: HOSPITAL & HEALTH SYSTEMS

CHANGE HEALTHCARE

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors and consultants covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts, or its affiliates and associates. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2009, Black Book™ has polled vendor satisfaction across the healthcare, medical and insurance industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives, and hospital information technology managers.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or 800.863.7590







