SuperATV Acquires Assault Industries

MADISON, Ind., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperATV, the industry leader in aftermarket powersports parts and accessories, has acquired premier off-road manufacturer, Assault Industries. The acquisition closed Jan. 6, 2022.

"Kristina and I have contemplated our long-term plans for many years now," said Assault Industries owner Marcelo Danze. "After meeting with SuperATV's leadership, it was apparent to us that SuperATV was the right partner and an ideal future steward for the Assault Industries brand."

The acquisition of Assault Industries fits SuperATV's strategy to expand their dealer and consumer reach using Assault Industries' innovative product lines and West Coast dealer presence. Assault Industries' passion for unmatched style and innovation and making the riding experience even more exciting aligns perfectly with SuperATV's mission. "We have built SuperATV from a hobby in my father's garage to global leadership in the ATV/UTV aftermarket parts and accessory business. Assault Industries shares SuperATV's passion for both its customers and products, which will be a tremendous asset as we all work to wow our customers, dealers, and each other," says SuperATV President Lindsay Hunt.

About SuperATV

SuperATV is a privately-owned company headquartered in Madison, Indiana. Founded by Harold Hunt in 2003, SuperATV is now a global company specializing in UTV/ATV parts and accessories. Every part is designed, engineered, and brought to fruition by our own business development and R&D/Prototype teams, selling both retail and through dealer channels. SuperATV also has operations in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Salt Lake City, Utah, allowing for industry-leading shipping times and customer satisfaction.

SuperATV Headquarters

2753 Michigan Road

Madison, IN 47250

(855) 743-3427

https://www.superatv.com/

For inquiries, please email pressinquiry@superatv.com

Related Images











Image 1: SuperATV









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment