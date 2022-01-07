Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference which is being held virtually on January 10th through the 13th, 2022. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control Platform and resulting broad pipeline has the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022 and will be available for 90 days

All company presentations will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00am ET

Please find a link to the presentation here.

A webcast of the presentation can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies.

