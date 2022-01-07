Sterling Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Sterling will not host an earnings call given its pending merger with Webster Financial Corporation.



Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

