Dave & Buster’s Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:30 am Eastern Time. The chat will be moderated by Andrew Strelzik, US Equity Research, Restaurants and Beverages at BMO Capital Markets.



The discussion will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.daveandbusters.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 143 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Dave & Buster’s offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster’s currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Matthew Stroud

Arbor Advisory Group

Matthew.stroud@arboradvisorygroup.com