Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Distribution Declaration and Fund Updates

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for January, February and March 2022. The Fund also announced certain organizational updates.



Distribution Declaration

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2022 January 19, 2022 January 18, 2022 January 27, 2022 $0.1990 February 2022 February 9, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 17, 2022 $0.1990 March 2022 March 16, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 24, 2022 $0.1990



Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Update regarding sub-advisory arrangement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”)

Following the close of business on Friday, January 14, 2022, Oaktree will assume sole management of the Fund’s securitized credit investments. Currently, Oaktree manages a portion of the Fund’s securitized credit allocation that focuses on its investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and related assets. In addition to managing the Fund’s CMBS and related assets, Oaktree will assume management of the Fund’s securitized credit allocation that focuses on its investments in residential mortgage-backed securities and related assets. As investment adviser, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC determines, and has oversight responsibility for, the Fund’s securitized credit allocations.

Update Regarding the Board of Directors

Effective December 31, 2021, Mr. Louis P. Salvatore, an independent Director of the Fund, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee resigned from the Board. At that time, Mr. William H. Wright II assumed Mr. Salvatore’s role as Chairman of the Audit Committee. At a Special Meeting of the Board held on December 13, 2021, the Board ratified and approved the Audit Committee’s selection and appointment of Mr. Wright to serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Wright has served as an independent Director of the Fund, and member of the Audit and Nominating and Compensation Committees since August 2020.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $20 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $650 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments,

with $158 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

* Distributions include all distribution payments regardless of source and may include net income, capital gains, and/or return of capital (ROC). ROC should not be confused with yield or income. The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting publicsecurities.brookfield.com. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV and sent to shareholders. On a tax basis, as of November 30, 2021, the most recent available figures, the estimated components of the cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of $1.4463 (66.07%) per share for the Fund. This amount is an estimate and the actual amount and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder’s investment. The final determination regarding the nature of the distributions will be made after the end of the Fund’s fiscal year when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits. The final tax status of the distributions may differ substantially and will be made available to shareholders after the close of each calendar year. The proportion of distributions that are treated as taxable distributions may also vary and or increase in future years. The Fund invests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are generally treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. Distributions from MLPs are estimated as income and return of capital based on information reported by the MLPs and management’s estimates of such amounts based on historical information. These estimates are adjusted when the actual source of distributions is disclosed by the MLPs and the actual amounts may differ from the estimated amounts. In setting the Fund’s distribution policy, PSG and the Fund’s Board consider a number of factors, including both expected income and distributions received by the Fund and our expectations regarding potential capital appreciation. From time to time the Fund may be over- or under- distributed when taking into account actual income, distributions and net unrealized gains or losses since actual capital appreciation is variable over time. However, our goal is to have a distribution rate that is stable over the long term.

