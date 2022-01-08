Cybeart teams up with Warner Bros. to launch “The Batman” gaming chair and accessories

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s premium gaming chair manufacturer, Cybeart, announced a new range of products themed around The Batman 2022 movie edition on 7th January, 2022. This product range is a continuation of Cybeart’s ongoing partnership with Warner Bros and will be an addition to the already existing wide range of franchise licenses.



Just in time for the new Batman 2022 movie releasing on March 4, 2022, the company is launching “The Batman” gaming chair and accessories. Continuing their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros, the new range will be an addition to the already existing wide range of franchise licenses. Previously they have launched many products based on the characters from DC Comics and Mortal Kombat.

"We have always prided ourselves in bringing state of the art designs and best in class gaming comfort via all our products, the new range of Batman 2022 gaming chairs and accessories will augment our offerings," said Krutik Patel, Founder & CEO, Cybeart Inc.

The design is based on the new Batman suit and features a sleek black finish with red and carbon fibre accents throughout as well as many hidden surprises that all fans of DC Comics should find exciting!

Along with cutting edge design based on the new Batman movie franchise the Cybeart Gaming Chair’s also feature unique attributes such as Cybeart’s supreme leather, Cold cured foam seats, Inbuilt Lumbar Support, 4D Armrests, Recline 165° & Seat Tilt 30°, PU padded wheel casters and much more.

About Cybeart: Founded and established in Toronto, Canada and brainchild of the Founder & CEO, Krutik Patel; Cybeart is the Gaming Merchandise Company established with a vision to provide premium gaming experience with the best in class products. Cybeart is one of the leading gaming chair manufacturers and is known for the licensed editions they create for the fans.