AXL to Initiate Staking and Launchpad After a Successful IDO on NFTb

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) AXL INU ($AXL), a decentralized ecosystem over Ethereum Chain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is excited to announce the launch of its much awaited AXL launchpad and staking protocol.





In a rapid progression—a successful IDO on NFTb, one of the fastest IEOs on Bitmart, and a booming presale—AXL platform managed to raise a total of 2.1 million USD.

The Ultimate DEX platform, AXL, is teaming up with the Multi-chain Defi platform, NFTb, to bring AXL launchpad to the market, with $AXL and $NFTb as tier tokens. This will enable AXL platform to link the NFTb community with AXL Launchpad in order to deliver greater exposure to AXL ecosystem and more possibilities to join projects in their early phases of development. The launchpad will assist in bringing creative, exciting new ventures to the market.

AXL works hard to encourage, grow, and promote the listing of new and breakthrough projects, with a number of engaging upcoming projects set to be revealed shortly. The launchpad enables emerging creative projects to demonstrate their ideas to the community while also garnering support, attention, and investment.

Features of IDO Platform

AXL Launchpad

AXL launchpad will be able to operate on any coin as a tier token, allowing other projects to have their own launchpad. All they need to do is deploy a smart contract and the whole tier system will be their own token.

As of now, there will be 2 tokens, $AXL and $NFTb, as tier tokens.

AXL Launchpad Tier System

The launchpad tier mechanism is built in such a way that $AXL and $NFTb holders with a higher balance will be able to avail more advantages.

The tier system consists of 3 tiers for each token.

AXL Launchpad Tier System $AXL Token $NFTb Token 1st Tier 2nd Tier 3rd Tier 1st Tier 2nd Tier 3rd Tier 200,000 AXL 500,000 AXL 1,000,000 AXL 2,000 NFTb 6,000 NFTb 12,000 NFTb 12.5% APR 17.5% APR 22.5% APR 10% APR 12.5% APR 15% APR 7-Days Lock 7-Days Lock 7-Days Lock 3-Days Lock 3-Days Lock 3-Days Lock

All rewards will be distributed in the form of $AXL Token.

Staking Protocol

AXL platform will offer 2 plans for the staking protocol.

A fixed plan with staking periods of 1,3,6, and 12 months, with fixed APR and a pool limit. A flexible plan with staking period of 1,3,6, and 12 months, with flexible APR and no pool limit.

There will be a total of 4 staking pools.

2 Fixed: AXL and NFTb 2 Flexible: AXL and NFTb

Conditions for Staking Protocol Fixed Plan Flexible Plan Locking Period: 1-3-6-12 months Locking Period: No Locking Period Profit: Fixed APR Profit: Flexible APR Pool Limit: Yes Pool Limit: No Token: AXL, NFTb Token: AXL, NFTb Early Unlock: 2.5% penalty - - Reward AXL Reward AXL LaunchPad Yes LaunchPad Yes

The participants of fixed staking programs will be able to participate in the Launchpad IDOs.

Kickstarter

Asser Fawzi, CEO and Co Founder of AXL INU, is also excited about the AXL Kickstarter.

“We have a Kickstarter of our own just like Kickstarter.com. New startups after passing the due diligence, will be able to raise up to 30K in a Private Round. Each participant will be able to buy up to 50$. So total 600 users,” he said.

“What is the problem we are solving? Most new project ideas have no liquidity to start so they fail before they even get launched.”

Activities

Most project owners do not have an MM staff to assist them in liquidating their tokens or selling some for development, so AXL came up with the Activities feature.

Activities will allow different projects to sell up to 300K worth of tokens at a discounted price, plus a lottery for winning a prize in the form of tokens. Each participant will be able to take up to 150$.

This will help push the project for further development, raising non-initial funds, and increase exposure for projects.

AXL Backstory

The AXL project was developed out of a goal to provide decentralised solutions for organizations and individuals. By utilizing the Poly network bridge, the AXL platform can tackle a big problem that exchanges face.

Merging the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, AXL is building a bridge that will allow users to unite different blockchains so that they can work with applications, products, and tokens located on different blockchains within a single ecosystem.

AXL's primary features include:

Liquidity Pool Providing,

Yield Farming Program,

Staking Program,

Launching IDO(s),

NFT Minting

Lending & Borrowing Platform

Successful IDO on NFTb and Pre-Sale

AXL INU completed its IDO on NFTb using the platform's DeFi as a service offering on 28th December 2021. The IDO was finished in 1 minute; one of the fastest ever IDOs on NFTb.

ALX was also able to complete its IEO on Bitmart in just 5 seconds. AXL INU commenced its pre-sale on 18th December 2021. The presale period ran through 28th December 2021 and AXL was able to raise a total of 2M USD.

AXL Vision:

The successful results of pre-sale and IDO impressed many users, which pushed AXL to expand quicker and provide even more options to their investors. To encourage investors and give them the opportunity to earn even more profit, ALX INU are introducing a staking program and launchpad.

Moreover, AXL has already covered partnership with NFTb for the NFT projects.

About AXL INU:

AXL INU is being developed as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum Chain (ETH) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which will enable liquidity provision, yield farming, staking, launching IDOs, NFT, and lending & borrowing. Beginning with the ecosystem's primary token, $AXL, and concluding with $AXLs as a system reward token.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Instagram

About NFTb:

NFTb is the Complete Multi-chain DeFi and NFT platform for Communities. Our mission is to help creators get comfortable and love using DeFi dApps.

NFTb offers a premium NFT marketplace where users can access buyers from anywhere around the world and multi-chains, a DeFi platform giving users access to yield farming opportunities and a launchpad created to help creators and projects to build early support.

NFTb is backed by the Binance Accelerator Fund, Rarestone Capital and Spark Digital Capital.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Discord

Further details about AXL and NFTb collaboration are available here.

Disclaimer:

The presented numbers are not fixed and could vary depending on the future research. We reserve the right to change the policy at any given time, which will be promptly updated on the platform for user assistance. It is recommended that you do your own research before making any decision. If you want to make sure you stay up to date with the latest changes, we advise you to visit the company’s official website or social networks.