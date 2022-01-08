Sologenic: Almost 50% of XRP Circulating Supply Participated in SOLO Airdrop Through Top 30 Exchanges

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sologenic team reported a great amount of participation and exchange support for the airdrop with almost 340,000 Trustlines established to the Sologenic’s gateway on the XRP Ledger, and more than 30 top centralized exchanges supporting that including, Binance, Okex, Houbi, Bithumb, Upbit, Bybit, Bitpanda, Uphold and more.



The snapshot was successfully completed at block number “68552402” at 8:00:01 pm UTC on December 24th, 2021 according to the schedule announced.

According to the official report , the total holdings that successfully participated in the SOLO Airdrop were 22,439,948,543.12 XRP, and 80,512,388.19228289 SOLO. Considering that the total Circulating Supply of XRP is 45,577,198,013, the holdings participating correspond to almost half of the XRP circulating supply.

As the demand for XRP sparked with the SOLO Airdrop popularity, some high volume transactions were detected by Whale Parser, including the movement of 449.3M XRP on December 19 in two separate transactions by one single entity.

The Airdrop ratio was calculated by dividing the 200M airdrop supply in two; one half for XRP holders, one for SOLO holders, and then dividing each amount by the total holdings that participated for each token. This formula provided a ratio of 0.004456338205 SOLO per each XRP Holding, and 1.2420448858 SOLO per each SOLO Holding.

The distribution will start on Jan 20th, 2022 at 8:00 PM UTC with 200M SOLO being unlocked and transferred by the system. The XRP and SOLO holders on decentralized wallets will have to allow some time for the deposits to appear. And for holders on the centralized exchanges, the distribution is expected to start after Jan the 20th.

With great exchange support on the SOLO Airdrop, the Sologenic team has disclosed that it remains in contact with these exchanges , and various new ones, for the listing of the SOLO token within the first quarter of 2022.

About Sologenic

The “Sologenic Development Foundation” is an independent community of developers with the passion of making the Sologenic Ecosystem successful. It consists of developers who are actively working on various open-source projects and use cases around the SOLO.