PolarBearX [PBX] is partnering with Clover Power PCL (SET: CV) to work on Green Crypto Mining Innovation project in 2022

PolarBearX [PBX], a WealthTech start-up specializing in creating financial robots and automated robotic trading platforms for Stock, FX, Futures, and Cryptocurrency markets by incorporating AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technology. It will optimize returns on investment while significantly reducing risk for the investors. Additionally, PolarBearX has also created its ecosystem platform for sharing investments (copy trading) with financial robots on the FX and futures markets, under the name ROBOLinked.me. The RoboLinked platform allows investors to access and copy trade from these cutting-edge trading robots from anywhere in the world in real-time. PolarBearX has won three international awards. It won the Top 10 Spark Ignite 2021Thailand Startup Competition organized by Huawei Technology (Thailand) in partnership with Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the National Innovation Agency (NIA). In addition, it made the grade in the Top 1,000 Global Startups, SLINGSHOT 2021 – Deep tech Startup Pitching Competition Singapore in September 2021. While last October 2021, it was selected in the Top 6 of JUMPSTART CHINA – Overseas Elite Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Recently, Clover Power PCL (SET: CV), a complete one-stop renewable energy developer and operator, has announced a Series A investment in PolarBearX. Saithsiri Saksitthisereekul, CEO of Clover Power Plc., is interested in utilizing its clean energy to create innovative products and solutions in the digital assets business that leverage Blockchain technology to connect the virtual and the real world. Kittinu Muayteng, CEO of PolarBearX, Polar Bear Robowealth (Thailand), and Polar Bear Al Fintech (Singapore), mentioned that the Green Crypto Mining project has been a part of the business's road map since the beginning. The funding from Clover Power is quite significant to the company, which allows PolarBearX to start working on the Green Crypto Mining Innovation using Clean energy early as the beginning of 2022. This includes mining Bitcoin and Etherium. Kittinu noted that this partnership could help speed up PolarBearX's roadmap and expand faster.

PolarBearX [PBX] launched the PBX token at the end of last year (2021) as part of the first phase of the Green Crypto Mining project. PolarBear X DeFi Robotics Token, or PBX for short, can be used as a credit for using copy trading service on RoboLinked.Me platform. It is also used for PBX Products for Staking, Lending connected Crypto robot trading for spot and futures products. PBX Token is on pre-sale until Jan15,2022 through polarbear100x.co. After that, the token will be listed and available (Initial Exchange Offering or IEO) in Launchpad P2PB2B on Jan16,2022 and then Coinsbit at the beginning of 2022.

Unlike most tokens, the PBX token has intrinsic value. It possesses value in itself, which connects to PolarbearX's product, including the upcoming PolarBearX's Green Crypto Mining project. Furthermore, it offers up to 60% APR via PBX staking. PBX allows the holder to grow their investment for both the short and long term.

