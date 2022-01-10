Zorloo Introduces Dual-Mode Zophia Wire.less Earphone

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zorloo is pleased to introduce Zophia Wire.less Earphone that supports both wired or wireless operation. The Zophia brings together features like Bluetooth v5.2, AptX, USB-DAC, Lossless Hi-Res Audio and MQA rendering in the earphone design. It is the first Hi-Res audio and MQA-ready earphone augmented with wireless features.

The ubiquitous wireless earphone and lossless Hi-Res audio streaming are common nowadays. However, they are not readily compatible. Due to the limited bandwidth of Bluetooth transmission, lossless Hi-Res audio is compromised. The wired connection easily remedies this limitation and restores true authentic HiFi audio.

Zophia combines the best of wireless and wired earphone technology into a single design. People can now enjoy the convenience and tangle-free operation through wireless plus the high-fidelity lossless Hi-Res music by wire connection. Its patent-pending auto-switch technology automatically switches to the corresponding wired or wireless operation upon the connection status of the cable. It is simply elegant.

People can use Zophia in wireless mode through its built-in Bluetooth v5.2 operation. It delivers super-low latency audio for different usages, be it media consumption, game plays or voice calls. Its built-in mic captures crystal-clear dialogue in between conversations with sophisticated echo cancellation. With AptX support, it delivers unmatched near CD-quality playback. It has five hours of playing time plus an additional 20 hours through the charging case recharge. Users never run out of juice on their daily enjoyment.

Zophia earbuds come with a proprietary 4-pin receptacle interface (backward compatible with the standard 2-pin 0.78mm) that allows users to connect to the Zophia USB-DAC cable. This wired connection delivers true lossless Hi-Res audio for everyone's enjoyment. This USB-DAC cable supports sampling frequencies up to PCM 768kHz and DSD 22.5MHz. The MQA version added the support of an MQA renderer feature. People can now truly enjoy the high-definition audio content on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Quboz, Spotify, and Tidal, just to name a few.

Based on extensive earpiece models, the earphone's unique ergonomic design fits comfortably in the ears. With its custom 6mm neodymium dynamic driver carefully tuned for audiophiles, it delivers amazing sound in all spectrums. All the drivers and electronics are carefully positioned for the best result inside the custom 3D-print resin chassis. Its transparent black color adds a mystical and charismatic touch to the whole design. Users can easily control the operation of the playback with a simple click on the earbuds.

Zophia USB-DAC cable brings sound quality to a new level by bypassing the phones' internal conversion using a digital USB-C connection. When used with an MQA-enabled app, it also makes any phone capable of decoding Master Quality files, something that previously generally required extra audio gear.

MQA is an award-winning British technology that delivers the sound of the original master recording. The master MQA file is fully authenticated and is small enough to stream or download. Zophia is the first earphone that supports MQA rendering to recover all the details in the original master. The music output from Zophia replays exactly what was recorded in the studio. The Zophia indicator light clearly shows when an MQA file is being rendered — giving visual confirmation of bit-perfect playback from the studio to the ears.

The whole package includes the wireless earbuds, USB-DAC cable, charging case, USB charging cable and USB connector. The earbuds use the Qualcomm chipset and support the latest Bluetooth v5.2 standard for wireless operation. The USB-DAC cable uses the SABRE DAC from ESS Technology for wired operation and delivers a stunning 120dB and 0.0006% THD+N performance. Zophia USB-DAC cable comes in two versions: Standard or MQA. The difference is the support of the MQA feature and the maximum sampling frequencies.

Zorloo will launch a crowdfunding campaign for Zophia in January 2022. The suggested retail prices are USD189 for the MQA version and USD149 for the standard version. There will be an early-bird special offer during the crowdfunding campaign. Please visit the Zorloo website (www.zorloo.com/zophia) for the latest information on the campaign launch and availability.

Media Contact:

Andy Ho

Email: andy.ho@zorloo.com

