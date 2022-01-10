Stonewall Kitchen Family of Brands Announces Launch of New Products to Kick Off New Year

York, Maine, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen and its Family of Brands, known for their award-winning specialty foods, home goods and personal care, have launched a new lineup of products to open the new year. Winter home gatherings and spring opening barbeques set the tone for the launch with three feta spreads and a Piña Colada Mixer by Stonewall Kitchen, lasagne from Montebello, a new “Furry Friends” candle collection from Village Candle made for the pet-loving consumer and more.

“With this new product launch, Stonewall Kitchen continues to be the perfect partner in the kitchen and throughout the home,” Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales, Janine Somers said. “We’re seeing a trend that people are becoming more adventurous cooking at home. Our Mediterranean Feta Spread, Olive Feta Spread and Roasted Red Pepper Spread are full of big, bold flavors! Additionally, our line of home goods continues to grow! For those with pets, the Furry Friends collection is a fun line for us and a new concept for Village Candle. ‘Fur-ever Friends’ offers a woody scent that connects us to the time spent outdoors with our pets, while ‘Some Bunny to Love’ provides a floral scent that includes jasmine and rose petals. For Stonewall Home, our Rosemary Bread candle was inspired by our Rosemary Quick Bread mix. Your family and friends will surely think you’re baking bread when you have this candle lit!”

For the seafood lover, Stonewall Kitchen’s partnership with Legal Sea Foods continues with a Creamy Mustard Sauce, while Your Culinary WingmanTM, Urban Accents, dons three new pizza seasonings. Additionally, the spice theme continues for those who enjoy a Bloody Mary cocktail with Tillen Farms’ new Bloody Mary Medley and Stonewall Kitchen’s Chipotle Queso.

“The Bloody Mary Medley combines the favorites our guests have enjoyed with their Bloody Mary cocktail, while also adding okra, which is something we’ve seen requests for,” Somers said. “Finally, our drink mixer line continues to grow and will have our guests thinking summer with the launch of our Piña Colada Mixer. It offers a versatile approach to cocktail hour, whether it be a frozen piña colada, tropical margarita or a non-alcoholic paradise punch.”

Recently acquired Michel Design Works is also pleased to release four new collections that span the entire home from bath and body such as soaps and lotions; home fragrances to include candles and room sprays; and home accessories with the likes of kitchen towels, napkins and more. In all, this release includes over 200 new products. The four new collections are Birds & Butterflies, full of nature and whimsy; Deborah’s Garden, paying tribute to the elegant gardens of Deborah Michel, one of the founders of Michel Design Works; The Meadow, a walk through serene fields of blooming wildflowers; and Paisley & Plaid, with floral paisley and a trendy blue, white and red plaid. Michel Design Works is also excited to introduce four new piece types including foaming body washes, scented cloche candles, travel-sized foaming hand soaps and room fresh sprays. More on these products can be found on micheldesignworks.com.

More than 50 new products will hit the shelves with Stonewall Kitchen’s launch, while also being available online at stonewallkitchen.com. For a full overview of what is to come, view the list below.

The January 2022 Product Launch Includes:

Stonewall Kitchen: Pina Colada Mixer, Chipotle Queso, Everything Dressing, Mediterranean Feta Spread, Olive Feta Spread, Roasted Red Pepper Feta Spread, Everything Blend

Fine Home Keeping: Citrus and Cedar (Hand Soap, Hand Lotion, Soy Candle)

Stonewall Home: Maple Cream, Palo Santo, Rosemary Bread (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Bowl), Balsam Woods, Cashmere, Honey Vanilla (Available in Reed Diffusers and Room Sprays), Match Cloches (Large and Small)

Village Candle: Traditions Collection: Citrus Zest, Juniper Berry, Once Upon A Time (Available in Large Apothecary and Petite), Peach Bellini, Strawberry Pound Cake (New sizes in Large and Medium Tumbler), Soleil All Day (New size in Medium Tumbler). Furry Friends Collection: Fur-ever Friends, Ruff & Tumble, Some Bunny to Love, You Gotta Be Kitten (Tin). Room Sprays: Balsam Fir, Black Bamboo, Creamy Vanilla. Seasonal: Spring In Bloom (Medium Bowl)

Urban Accents: Herbalicious, Hot Cha Cha, Really Cheesy (Pizza Seasoning)

Tillen Farms: Bloody Mary Medley

Napa Valley Naturals: Avocado Oil Spray

Legal Sea Foods: Creamy Mustard Sauce

Montebello: Lasagne

Michel Design Works: Collections: Birds & Butterflies, Deborah’s Garden, The Meadow, Paisley & Plaid (Available in bath & body, home fragrance and home accessories). The Classics: Earl Grey Tea, Fresh Avocado, Pink Grapefruit (Available in bath & body and home fragrance). Other: Foaming Body Wash, Scented Cloche Candles, Travel Foaming Hand Soap, Room Fresh Spray, Museum Collection Foaming Hand Soap.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,700 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

###

Attachments