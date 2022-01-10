English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.1.2022 AT 09:00

Huhtamaki China takes its first step towards Huhtamaki’s group target of using 100% renewable energy by 2030 by installing and commissioning solar panels

Huhtamaki has taken a significant first step in China towards its global sustainability ambitions by installing and commissioning its first solar panel arrays at its factories in Guangzhou and Shanghai and successfully connecting these to the electricity grid on January 1, 2022.

With a total 47,000 m2 of solar panels installed, the scheme is expected to generate 3,000,000 KWH per year, covering an initial 10% of the two factories’ energy use, and reducing emissions by 2,374 tonnes CO 2 annually. The project, which utilizes the latest Monocrystalline Silicon Cell technology, was carried out in partnership with ZSEN New Energy.

As a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, Huhtamaki aims to use of 100% renewable electricity and deliver carbon neutral production across all its global operations by 2030.

“Huhtamaki’s targets to combat climate change are validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. The solar power China project is another significant step towards Huhtamaki’s sustainability ambitions for 2030, building on the European VPPA agreement announced late in 2021. We believe our ability to reach our group target will be made possible by implementing solutions which make sense locally. Installing and commissioning our first solar panels at two of our four Chinese factories is an example of how we are making progress towards our group goals through a local initiative which makes a real difference in cutting back emissions and helping our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality,” says Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications.

China is striving to hit CO 2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Rooftop solar installation plays an important role in substituting renewable energy for fossil fuels and cutting carbon emissions in China.

“Huhtamaki supports China's transition toward a low-carbon economy. Switching to renewable energy further strengthens our commitment to China by providing sustainable food packaging solutions to protect food, Chinese people and environment,” said Daniel Chen, SVP Greater China, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania.

