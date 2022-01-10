The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,250,356
|323.50
|727,989,276
|3 January 2022
|7,500
|342.06
|2,565,443
|4 January 2022
|7,500
|352.55
|2,644,118
|5 January 2022
|7,500
|360.87
|2,706,543
|6 January 2022
|7,500
|360.68
|2,705,119
|7 January 2022
|7,500
|364.40
|2,733,018
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,287,856
|324.03
|741,343,517
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,879,929 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.73% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment