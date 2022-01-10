Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 2,250,356 323.50 727,989,276
3 January 2022 7,500 342.06 2,565,443
4 January 2022 7,500 352.55 2,644,118
5 January 2022 7,500 360.87 2,706,543
6 January 2022 7,500 360.68 2,705,119
7 January 2022 7,500 364.40 2,733,018
Accumulated under the programme 2,287,856 324.03 741,343,517

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,879,929 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.73% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
