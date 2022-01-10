EFIC1 and Azerion Will Host a Shareholder Update Call on 11 January 2022 on the Business Combination and Azerion’s Business Update

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. (“EFIC1”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: EFIC1 and EFICW), announced on 13 December 2021 in a joint press release with Azerion Holding B.V. (“Azerion”), a high-growth digital entertainment and media company, that they have reached an agreement to create a business combination (the “Business Combination”), pursuant to which EFIC1 will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Azerion. The rationale for the Business Combination, the envisaged structure of the transaction and additional information regarding Azerion and the Business Combination is further described in the aforementioned joint press release, the shareholder circular and the investor presentation, which are available on EFIC1’s website (www.efic1.com).

EFIC1 and Azerion will host an update call for the shareholders of EFIC1 on Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT via webcast to discuss the proposed transaction and Azerion’s business update as announced by Azerion today (see https://www.azerion.com/press_releases/). The webcast will be accessible via EFIC1’s website: www.efic1.com, via the Shareholder Webcast tab on that website.

ABOUT AZERION

Azerion operates a high-growth, EBITDA profitable digital entertainment and media platform. It is a content-driven, technology and data company, serving consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion is engaged in a number of interrelated operating activities including providing technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for advertisers, publishers and game creators as well as developing, publishing, distributing and operating online social and casual games and digital content.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion thanks to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

ABOUT EFIC1

EFIC1 is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. EFIC1 was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganisation or similar Business Combination with or acquisition of an operating business or entity. EFIC1 focuses on opportunities in the broadly defined financial services and financial technology sectors where EFIC1 believes there to be a number of potential targets operating within the geographies identified, including but not limited to sectors such as payments, banking, lending, insurance, wealth and savings, financial management solutions, specialty finance, regulatory technology (for example know-your-client and fraud detection), markets and trading technology and infrastructure and service enablers such as information technology, software, data processing and analytics and customer-engagement technology and cross-industry use cases such as healthcare, retail, e-Commerce and real estate and property technology. EFIC1 aims to complete a Business Combination with a suitable partner that operates or is headquartered in Europe, including the United Kingdom, or Israel.

For more information visit: www.efic1.com.

INVESTOR INFORMATION EFIC1

Investor contacts: ir@efic1.com or +31 (20) 240 4240.

