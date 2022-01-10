Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 1 2022 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 139,150,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
14.1.202209:47:36135.00022830.780.0001.517.000339.033.000
15.1.202210:24:23135.00023231.320.0001.652.000370.353.000
15.1.202211:53:5365.00023014.950.0001.717.000385.303.000
16.1.202211:11:59135.00022930.915.0001.852.000416.218.000
17.1.202211:50:42135.00023131.185.0001.987.000447.403.000
   605.000 139.150.000  


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,987,000﻿ own shares for 447,403,000 ISK and holds today 7,987,000 own shares or 2.47% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).