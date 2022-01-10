Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1

English Icelandic

In week 1 2022 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 139,150,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 1 4.1.2022 09:47:36 135.000 228 30.780.000 1.517.000 339.033.000 1 5.1.2022 10:24:23 135.000 232 31.320.000 1.652.000 370.353.000 1 5.1.2022 11:53:53 65.000 230 14.950.000 1.717.000 385.303.000 1 6.1.2022 11:11:59 135.000 229 30.915.000 1.852.000 416.218.000 1 7.1.2022 11:50:42 135.000 231 31.185.000 1.987.000 447.403.000 605.000 139.150.000





Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,987,000﻿ own shares for 447,403,000 ISK and holds today 7,987,000 own shares or 2.47% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).







