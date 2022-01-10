Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1

In week 1 2022 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 139,150,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|1
|4.1.2022
|09:47:36
|135.000
|228
|30.780.000
|1.517.000
|339.033.000
|1
|5.1.2022
|10:24:23
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|1.652.000
|370.353.000
|1
|5.1.2022
|11:53:53
|65.000
|230
|14.950.000
|1.717.000
|385.303.000
|1
|6.1.2022
|11:11:59
|135.000
|229
|30.915.000
|1.852.000
|416.218.000
|1
|7.1.2022
|11:50:42
|135.000
|231
|31.185.000
|1.987.000
|447.403.000
|605.000
|139.150.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,987,000 own shares for 447,403,000 ISK and holds today 7,987,000 own shares or 2.47% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).