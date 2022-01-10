Ketamine One Subsidiary KGK Science Becomes the First Founding Sponsor of the “Psychedelic Science 2023” Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned contract research organization, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK” or the “CRO”), has become the first founding sponsor of the Psychedelic Science 2023 event (“Psychedelic Science 2023”). Taking place June 19-25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado with an estimated 10,000 attendees, Psychedelic Science 2023 will be the world’s largest gathering of the psychedelic ecosystem. The event will be hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (“MAPS”) and is being organized by Momentum Events.



Psychedelic Science 2023 will feature three days of panels, workshops, and lectures from leaders and visionaries from psychedelic research, education, policy, business, culture, and communities. Conference tracks will be complemented by pre- and post-conference workshops; an exhibit hall; and a marketplace featuring artists, musicians, and other vendors from around the world. Attendees will include MAPS members, donors, researchers, students, clinicians, advocates, therapists, political leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, investors, psychedelic enthusiasts, and those who may benefit from MAPS’ decades of research and advocacy.

Additionally, Ketamine One has granted 200,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a director of the Company, 1,901,402 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to arm’s length advisors, and 150,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Performance Warrants”) to consultants to the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.27 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The RSUs were issued pursuant to the Company’s restricted share unit plan approved by shareholders on Feb. 21, 2021. Fifty per cent of the RSUs vest six months from the date of grant, with the remaining fifty per cent of the RSUs vesting 12 months after the date of the grant. Each Performance Warrant was issued pursuant to the achievement of certain milestones set out in their respective engagement agreements, with 100,000 Performance Warrants being exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.50 per common share, and 50,000 Performance Warrants being exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.27 per common share. All Performance Warrants vest immediately upon issuance and have a two-year term.

ABOUT MOMENTUM EVENTS

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves its clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we're developing cutting edge conferences for the markets served, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages its best-in-class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of its event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $130 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator .

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

