DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7 - 10 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
953.500
155.61
148,372,405
|03/01/2022
|15,000
|170.81
|2,562,150
|04/01/2022
|14,000
|177.59
|2,486,260
|05/01/2022
|12,000
|178.75
|2,145,000
|06/01/2022
|14,000
|175.91
|2,462,740
|07/01/2022
|14,000
|175.91
|2,462,740
|Accumulated
|1,022,500
|156.96
|160,491,295
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,022,500 at a total amount of DKK 160,491,295.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,544,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,655,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
