Global Magnetic Beads (In-vitro Diagnostics, Bioresearch) Markets, 2021-2028 - Rapid Technological Advancements in the Medical Industry & Increasing Penetration of Nanotechnology

The global magnetic beads market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028

The growing product demand in various types of biological and genetic research processes is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Magnetic beads are witnessing wide-ranging adoption in molecular biology applications owing to their reliability, easy-to-use property, and minimal processing requirement. It is mostly used to purify various types of biomolecules such as genomic DNA, plasmids, mitochondrial DNA, RNA, and proteins. Custom modifications in the product to comply with research needs are anticipated to support the market growth.



The in-vitro diagnostics application segment led the market and accounted for more than 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. In-vitro diagnostics are witnessing growing adoption in the healthcare sector owing to their greater accuracy levels. The product is an effective alternative to colloidal gold particles in in-vitro diagnostics owing to their comparatively lower costs and ability to generate faster results.



Several players position themselves in the market by offering a wide range of products with varied technical specifications. Companies are continuously engaged in the optimization of their production technologies to cope up with customer demands pertaining to different application industries, such as bioresearch, in-vitro diagnostics, and drug delivery systems.



Magnetic Beads Market Report Highlights

North America led the global market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 45.0% and is anticipated to ascend at a notable rate in the projected period. Increasing research activities by multinational players in the region are likely to support the product demand

The in-vitro diagnostics application segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of in-vitro diagnostics in the healthcare sector owing to their greater accuracy levels is projected to upscale the product demand

The U.S. led the North American market with a revenue share of over 80.0% in 2020. The product demand is attributed to the growing use of magnetic beads in medicinal applications by prominent players

The bioresearch application segment is likely to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to a wide demand for magnetic beads in biomedical research

Manufacturers are aiming to achieve optimum business growth by implementing strategies including acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansion, new product development, promotion of key product brands, and significant investments in R&D

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Regional Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3 Magnetic Beads Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Magnetic Beads Market Trends

3.2 Magnetic Beads Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw material trends

3.2.1.1 Magnetite Nanoparticles

3.2.2 manufacturing trends

3.3 Technology Overview

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Rapid technological advancements in the medical industry

3.5.1.2 Increasing penetration of nanotechnology in various applications

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Complex Manufacturing Process

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.4 Opportunities

3.6 Business Environment Analysis: Magnetic Beads Market

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Magnetic Beads Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Magnetic Beads Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Bioresearch

4.3 In-vitro Diagnostics



Chapter 5 Magnetic Beads Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Magnetic Beads Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Vendor Landscape

6.3 Key company categorization

6.4 Company market positioning

6.5 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Company Overview

7.2 Financial Performance

7.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4 Strategic Initiatives

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bangs Laboratories inc.

Spherotech, Inc.

GenScript

CardioGenics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

Eurofins Technologies

micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH

New England Biolabs

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

MagQu Co. Ltd.

