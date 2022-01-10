Germany’s first Radisson Collection hotel opens in the heart of Berlin

Radisson Hotel Group kicks off 2022 with the highly anticipated launch of its newly redesigned German Radisson Collection flagship property in the heart of Berlin. The first premium luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection hotel in the country offers an exceptional hotel experience in an unparalleled location in Berlin-Mitte.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin is proud to announce the completion of an extensive twelve-month renovation, which encompassed the redesign of all guest rooms, a reimagined front-desk space, and an exciting new lobby, bar and restaurant design. The famous AquaDom, the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium with 1,600 tropical fish, remains the centerpiece of the hotel lobby and underwent a thorough modernization.





The hotel features 427 elegant rooms and suites across six floors. The interior design combines wood tones with subtle gray and plum tones, accented by impactful artwork and stylish decorative accessories, which allow the rooms to feel highly contemporary and cozy at the same time. Bathrooms feature the same dark wood tones with white marble tiles, offering walk-in rain showers as well as bathtubs in the junior suites. Select rooms feature private balconies and overlook the Spree River with breathtaking views of the cathedral and Humboldt Forum, or City Hall and the famous TV tower. The 101-sqm one-bedroom Nikolai Suite on the sixth floor offers the ultimate Radisson Collection experience with its living room overlooking the city, a dining room with kitchenette, and a bathroom with whirlpool tub. All rooms are equipped with large televisions with mirror casting and an in-room espresso machine.





Beneath the aquatic AquaDom, the Atrium Bar is the place to meet, enjoy coffee and cake, a wide range of spirits, beer, wine and expertly crafted cocktails, as well as a selection of smaller dishes throughout the day. The food and drink menus place a strong focus on local ingredients: breweries and distilleries have been selected from Berlin and the neighboring state of Brandenburg, whilst food is sourced from suppliers in the local area. In March 2022, Balaustine Restaurant will open as the hotel’s main dining venue, offering dishes packed with the flavors and the flair of the Levant, accompanied by Middle Eastern-inspired cocktails. During summer, the Balaustine Terrace overlooking the Spree River is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner or simply an evening drink al fresco.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin offers 2,750 sqm of meeting spaces spread over 15 multifunctional meeting rooms on three floors. The exclusive event location under the glass roof of the building – the DomLounge - offers spectacular panoramic views of the city and the surrounding area. The ground-floor meeting space’s light-filled foyer and variety of meeting rooms is the perfect place for functions for up to 550 attendees. Heaven Spa, the hotel’s spa and wellness facility, offers an indoor swimming pool, a Finnish sauna and new, state-of-the art training equipment, which is open to guests 24/7.

Berlin, the capital of Germany, is renowned for its combination of exceptional landmarks, vibrant cultural scene, long party nights and relaxed vibe. Historical sights highlight the city’s history alongside its cutting-edge architecture. Berlin is a mecca for art lovers with more than 170 museums, some of which can be found on Museum Island, just steps from the hotel. There are numerous cultural venues with entertainment options for every taste, making this ever-changing city one of the most exciting destinations in Europe. The new Berlin-Brandenburg airport is easily accessible from the hotel by train or taxi.

"After an extensive creative design process and all the hard work that was put into creating our German flagship hotel, we are excited to launch Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin. The hotel’s unparalleled location on the river right in the center of Berlin-Mitte, the new interior design with its close attention to detail, and our signature Radisson Collection service level will make this hotel a fixture in the five-star hotel market in Berlin”, says Oliver Staas, the General Manager of the hotel.





With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

