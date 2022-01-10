Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Stock Exchange Release 10 January 2022 at 12:00 EET

Talenom reorganises its Executive Board to strengthen international growth

Talenom continues internationalising in line with its strategy. The company currently operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. To strengthen our organic growth, we aim to create a more internationally scalable business. To support the implementation of our strategy, we have reorganised the responsibilities of the Executive Board and appointed a new CFO.

Antti Aho, who previously served as CFO and CHRO, has been appointed Executive Vice President and he will be responsible for developing product concepts. Matti Eilonen has been appointed as the new CFO. He has held various management positions in Talenom for a long time, most recently responsible for Group Controller operations. Juho Ahosola continues as the Chief Operating Officer of the business. In addition, he will act as the CHRO. Tuomas Iivanainen has been appointed Marketing Director and is also responsible for data-based business. Juha Jutila continues as Business Development Director, responsible for software development and IT systems.

Composition and responsibilities of the Executive Board from 10 January 2022:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO

Antti Aho, Executive Vice President

Matti Eilonen, CFO

Juho Ahosola, COO and CHRO

Tuomas Iivanainen, CMO

Juha Jutila, CBDO

Background of the reorganisation

With this reorganisation, we aim to better respond to the opportunities offered by internationalisation, digitalisation and the use of real-time financial data.

We believe that the digital transformation of the accounting services industry progresses in Europe and affects also small businesses, even though it is still in its infancy in many countries. This development is driven by a number of factors, including general digital services that have accelerated with COVID, EU's Green Transition, e-invoicing requirements of the public sector, the amendment of the PSD2 Directive to third-party bank account usage, and increased financial regulation.

Based on the customer experience from our TiliJaska service for small entrepreneurs, we have noticed that the financial management needs of SMEs are essentially similar. As a result, we have integrated the system architecture of our platform, enabling both serving different customer segments and utilizing high automation levels. We believe that international scaling of digital tools is faster through a single platform. The TiliJaska service has also opened up a digital sales channel to the SME customer segment.

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong –average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/