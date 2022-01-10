Global $18.89 Billion RegTech Markets to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RegTech Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RegTech market is expected to grow from $6.26 billion in 2020 to $7.90 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The market is expected to reach $18.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.4%.



The RegTech market consists of sales of RegTech solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing regulatory processes within the financial industry via advanced technologies. RegTech, or regulatory technology, is a set of enterprises that employ cloud computing technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to assist businesses in complying with regulations more efficiently and cost-effectively. RegTech's primary functions are regulatory surveillance, monitoring, and compliance.



The main types of components in RegTech are solutions and services. The RegTech services reduce the threats such as cyberattacks, security breaches, or money laundering by using regulatory-driven transformations. The different modes of deployment include cloud, on-premises and are deployed in various organization sizes such as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It is used in risk and compliance management, identity management, regulatory reporting, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud management, regulatory intelligence, and is implemented in several verticals such as banks, insurance companies, fintech firms, it and telecom, public sector, energy and utilities, others.



The application of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies has emerged as a key trend in the RegTech market. Major companies operating in the RegTech sector are increasingly adopting AI, ML, and blockchain technologies to automate processes such as data management analysis and due diligence.

For instance, in January 2021, Darktrace, a UK-based AI cyber security company launched the fifth version of autonomous response technology for general accessibility, allowing businesses to benefit from the cloud while also safeguarding themselves from new cyber-threats. Compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and the DFS Cyber Security Regulations adds to the long list of issues that security professionals face.



The rising number of fraudulent activities such as money laundering in the financial sector is expected to propel the growth of the RegTech market in the forecast period. Fraudulent activities such as money laundering have increased and therefore financial organizations need a more powerful RegTech framework that can help risk and compliance teams manage the deluge of ever-increasing regulatory compliance and progressively sophisticated breaches successfully. Thus, the rising number of fraudulent activities increases the demand for the RegTech market.



